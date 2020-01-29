Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTHEAST AND WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&