The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 5-11 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:

Bombay Grill

Address: 1251 Opelika Road, Auburn

Score: 95

Review date: Jan. 10

Buffalo Wild Wings

Address: 2257 Tiger Town Parkway, Opelika

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 8

Burger King

Address: 1400 Columbus Parkway, Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 10

Butcher Paper BBQ

Address: 128 Columbus Parkway, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 7

Captain D’s

Address: 810 Columbus Parkway, Opelika

Score: 92

Review date: Jan. 10

Church’s Chicken

Address: 1200 Columbus Parkway, Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 10

Domino’s

Address: 1100 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 6

Edible Arrangements

Address: 3794 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 7

Full Moon BBQ

Address: 2494 Enterprise Drive, Opelika

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 8

Guthrie’s

Address: 3704 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 7

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Address: 2336 Tiger Town Parkway, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 10

Just For Kids

Address: 5009-A Summerville Road, Phenix City

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 6

Kappa Alpha Order

Address: 940 Lem Morrison Drive, Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 8

Krystal Restaurant

Address: 1927 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 97

Review date: Jan. 6

La Botanera Frutas y Snacks

Address: 3788 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 7

Marble Slab Creamery

Address: 2340 Tiger Town Parkway, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 8

Marco’s Pizza

Address: 1459 Fox Run Parkway, Opelika

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 10

McDonald’s

Address: 2372 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 92

Review date: Jan. 6

McDonald’s

Address: 1104 Columbus Parkway, Opelika

Score: 96

Review date: Jan. 10

Mellow Mushroom

Address: 128 N. College St., Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 8

Mi Ranchito

Address: 7931 Alabama Highway 51, Opelika

Score: 91

Review date: Jan. 10

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Address: 2574 Enterprise Drive, Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 8

Ole Times County Buffet

Address: 1627 Opelika Road, Auburn

Score: 97

Review date: Jan. 10

Rainbow Foods

Address: 2461 Lee Road 430, Smiths Station

Score: 95

Review date: Jan. 6

SunBelt Grand National Golf Course

Address: 3000 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 8

Subway

Address: 1017 Columbus Parkway, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 10

Taco Bell

Address: 1300 Columbus Parkway, Opelika

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 10

Theta Chi

Address: 935 Lem Morrison St., Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 8

The Coffee Cat

Address: 124 Tichenor Ave., Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 8

The Hound

Address: 124 Tichenor Ave., Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 8

The Mason Jar

Address: 1936 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 80

Review date: Jan. 6

Tropical Smoothie Café

Address: 200 W. Glenn Ave., Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 8

Veggies to Go

Address: 2701 Frederick Road, Opelika

Score: 87

Review date: Jan. 7

Venditori’s Italian Restaurant

Address: 2575 Hilton Garden Drive, Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 10

Waffle House

Address: 2346 Bent Creek Road, Auburn

Score: 97

Review date: Jan. 10

Wings Etc.

Address: 201 W. Glenn Ave., Auburn

Score: 97

Review date: Jan. 8

Wendy’s

Address: 2607 Hilton Garden Drive, Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 10

Zaxby’s Restaurant

Address: 1659 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 6

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments