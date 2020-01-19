The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 5-11 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:
Bombay Grill
Address: 1251 Opelika Road, Auburn
Score: 95
Review date: Jan. 10
Buffalo Wild Wings
Address: 2257 Tiger Town Parkway, Opelika
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 8
Burger King
Address: 1400 Columbus Parkway, Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 10
Butcher Paper BBQ
Address: 128 Columbus Parkway, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 7
Captain D’s
Address: 810 Columbus Parkway, Opelika
Score: 92
Review date: Jan. 10
Church’s Chicken
Address: 1200 Columbus Parkway, Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 10
Domino’s
Address: 1100 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 6
Edible Arrangements
Address: 3794 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 7
Full Moon BBQ
Address: 2494 Enterprise Drive, Opelika
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 8
Guthrie’s
Address: 3704 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 7
Jersey Mike’s Subs
Address: 2336 Tiger Town Parkway, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 10
Just For Kids
Address: 5009-A Summerville Road, Phenix City
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 6
Kappa Alpha Order
Address: 940 Lem Morrison Drive, Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 8
Krystal Restaurant
Address: 1927 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 97
Review date: Jan. 6
La Botanera Frutas y Snacks
Address: 3788 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 7
Marble Slab Creamery
Address: 2340 Tiger Town Parkway, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 8
Marco’s Pizza
Address: 1459 Fox Run Parkway, Opelika
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 10
McDonald’s
Address: 2372 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 92
Review date: Jan. 6
McDonald’s
Address: 1104 Columbus Parkway, Opelika
Score: 96
Review date: Jan. 10
Mellow Mushroom
Address: 128 N. College St., Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 8
Mi Ranchito
Address: 7931 Alabama Highway 51, Opelika
Score: 91
Review date: Jan. 10
Moe’s Southwest Grill
Address: 2574 Enterprise Drive, Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 8
Ole Times County Buffet
Address: 1627 Opelika Road, Auburn
Score: 97
Review date: Jan. 10
Rainbow Foods
Address: 2461 Lee Road 430, Smiths Station
Score: 95
Review date: Jan. 6
SunBelt Grand National Golf Course
Address: 3000 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 8
Subway
Address: 1017 Columbus Parkway, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 10
Taco Bell
Address: 1300 Columbus Parkway, Opelika
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 10
Theta Chi
Address: 935 Lem Morrison St., Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 8
The Coffee Cat
Address: 124 Tichenor Ave., Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 8
The Hound
Address: 124 Tichenor Ave., Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 8
The Mason Jar
Address: 1936 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 80
Review date: Jan. 6
Tropical Smoothie Café
Address: 200 W. Glenn Ave., Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 8
Veggies to Go
Address: 2701 Frederick Road, Opelika
Score: 87
Review date: Jan. 7
Venditori’s Italian Restaurant
Address: 2575 Hilton Garden Drive, Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 10
Waffle House
Address: 2346 Bent Creek Road, Auburn
Score: 97
Review date: Jan. 10
Wings Etc.
Address: 201 W. Glenn Ave., Auburn
Score: 97
Review date: Jan. 8
Wendy’s
Address: 2607 Hilton Garden Drive, Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 10
Zaxby’s Restaurant
Address: 1659 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 6
