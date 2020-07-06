When Auburn was a village, and I was a girl with pigtails, I spent carefree hours unsupervised.
The best part of the school day was recess, when we had an hour to do whatever we wanted. There was a field where we raced and jumped rope and, sometimes, played Red Rover. Most of the time we’d just sit on the ground and talk, or gather around the monkey bars – our only piece of playground equipment.
The teachers stood on the grassy bank, occasionally glancing our way and enjoying their own free time.
As soon as the three o’clock school bell rang, I met my sister Jane out front, and we and our friends would flee like a happy group of refugees released from a POW camp. We’d head down Samford Avenue and onto South Gay, leaping over sidewalk puddles or splashing recklessly through them.
We’d stroll past the Methodist Church, a boarding house, old Dr. Thomas’ office, the Mollie Hollifield Jones Library, post office and stately fraternity houses with playful boys tossing footballs on the lawn.
Once we crossed the railroad tracks and passed John’s Cleaners and the Dari-Delite, we could see our house. When we trudged up the back steps into the kitchen, Mama would be there in her apron fixing our snack, margarine and sugar on white bread.
Later, I’d pull my hand-me-down roller skates out of the closet and clamp them to hard-sole Buster Brown shoes. With a skate-key dangling on a string around my neck like an amulet,
I glided up College Street. I’d step gingerly over the metal railroad cross-ties, squatting to coast down the steep slope, wind in my face, like a skier in the Alps.
Back then, we walked almost everywhere we went. We’d hike to town and cut across the API campus, past the music building where my sister Barbara was sometimes practicing a piano etude, and slide down a grassy slope to the student union building.
Inside, there was a lounge with big black-and-white television. We had the place to ourselves at four o’clock when the only program on was Cowboy Bob.
On Saturdays, Jane and I walked to Felton Little Park with Sambo, our Cocker Spaniel and waded in the stream. Barefoot, with blue jeans rolled up, we splashed through the cool water searching for tadpoles and smooth rocks. We never got tired of running, climbing and catching lizards.
If there was a Roy Rogers movie playing, we’d head to the Tiger Theater, clutching a dime, the cost for a Saturday morning matinee.
In the summer, we’d spend lazy days at our rock cabin playing made up games. We were pioneers scoping out unknown land, running through the pine straw covered riverbank where the moccasins must have been more afraid of us than we were of them.
Through all of our shenanigans, if Mama ever worried, she never let on. And, it seems the best part of my carefree childhood, was coming in yelling, “Mama, I’m home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.