Auburn University welcomed back The Beach Boys for their third visit to Auburn on Feb. 13.
The last time the musical legends performed in Auburn was in the 1970s in the coliseum. This time, they were welcomed into the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center.
Mike Love and Bruce Johnston both performed in the show. Love was an original Beach Boy, with the group from its conception in 1961. Johnston joined up with the other members soon after, in 1965.
They performed hits such as “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Be True To Your School” and “Kokomo.”
Johnston joked that Love had said the Gogue Center still had a “new venue smell.”
Despite the fact that the two have performed thousands of shows over the years, Johnston said that not only does he not get nervous now, but he never did.
“The only time I get a little uptight is if something is wrong with the sound systems,” Love said. “And then we’re in a weakened state, but we have a great crew.
“We have five people that come in and set everything up for us, the only thing we have to do is iron our shirts.”
‘Addicted to the music’Both Beach Boys still love the music and try to keep the shows as original as they can, Love said.
“We’re obsessed with sounding as close to the records as we possibly can,” Love said. “And we don’t like to disappoint. Because we do all the hit songs that one would ever hear on the radio, plus more.”
Love and Johnston are currently performing with other members Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago.
“I’m addicted to the music,” Johnston said.
Coming off a show, both described the feeling as an adrenaline rush and excitement.
“The audience response is usually really positive,” Love said. “They’re up and dancing and singing along.”
This was the reaction the crowd had for The Beach Boys on Feb. 13, too. Though the crowd may have started the show sitting, by the time it was over, most everyone was out of their seats.
“They’re the other members of the band in a funny way,” Johnston said. “But when they’re there, we can really be there.”
Sold-out showThe Feb. 13. show was the Gogue Center’s first sold-out show.
“This is the first show that sold out for the season, the day the single tickets went on sale,” said Jonathan Osborne, director of marketing and communication for the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center. “It was sold out probably in the first four hours, so response to this has been phenomenal since the get-go.”
Christopher Heacox, executive director of the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center, said there have been several other shows that have come close to being sold out, but it was exciting to have the first official sold-out show.
“What was really exciting I think for people in the community was The Beach Boys were here 40 years ago in the coliseum and so when we announced it, there was a huge amount of excitement,” he said.
Some attendees were season ticket holders for the Gogue’s inaugural season, while others bought tickets specifically to see The Beach Boys.
Juanita Bridges attended The Beach Boy’s show with her family, but has bought tickets for other Gogue shows in the past, as well.
“I think (the Gogue Center is) absolutely wonderful and an asset for Auburn,” Bridges said.
