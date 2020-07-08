Powdery mildew can detract from the beauty of ornamental flowers, woody shrubs and trees. It is a common disease on a wide variety of annual and perennial flowers along with woody shrubs and trees across Alabama.
A group of closely related, host-specific fungi is the causal agents of this disease. This means that the appearance of the disease on one plant species does not mean that powdery mildew is a threat to other plants in the area.
Powdery mildew often detracts from the beauty of many ornamentals and occasionally suppresses plant growth, but rarely leads to plant death. Learn the symptoms and control methods for this common disease:
» Woody trees and shrubs susceptible to powdery mildew include azalea (Kurume types), horse chestnut, crapemyrtle (Lagerstroemia indica), crabapple, flowering dogwood, elm, euonymus (Euonymus japonica), bigleaf hydrangea, lilac, oak, peach, pecan, photinia (Chinese), rose, saucer magnolia, and sycamore.
African violet, Rieger begonia, chrysanthemum, cineraria, dahlia, delphinium, kalanchoe, phlox, snapdragon, and zinnia are among the more powdery mildew—susceptible annual and perennial flowers.
» Symptoms include small, discrete, white- to buff-colored patches consisting of numerous thread-like strands, called hyphae, on tender shoots, buds and, in some cases, on fruit.
These patches are often first seen on the upper leaf surface or shoot tip. Eventually, the surface of entire leaves, shoots, or buds may be covered by the cottony, thread-like growth of powdery mildew fungi, which may be associated with leaf discoloration or premature loss of mature leaves.
Tiny, dark brown to black, pepper seed—sized spheres, which are the fungal fruiting bodies, may be visible on the foliage of plants grown outdoors. These structures, called cleistothecia, are rarely seen on plants grown in greenhouses.
» Powdery mildew fungi usually attack young leaves, shoots, flowers, buds, and fruit, and occasionally colonize mature foliage. Discolored leaf blotches are sometimes associated with the patches of powdery mildew fungal growth.
Distortion, yellowing of foliage, leaf rolling, early leaf drop and slowed plant growth or stunting are symptoms often seen on seriously damaged plants.
On crapemyrtle, diseased shoot tips may wither and die. Damage to developing flower buds may greatly reduce floral quality and display. Repeated severe mildew infections, especially on some flowers, small shrubs, and tree seedlings, may cause a slow decline in plant health, but cause little if any damage to established trees.
» On many woody shrubs and trees, powdery mildew fungi overwinter as dormant hyphae in buds. On other plants, these fungi survive periods of unfavorable weather as dark brown to black fruiting bodies (cleistothecia) embedded in the powdery patches on leaves and shoots.
On greenhouse crops and some evergreen shrubs, powdery mildew fungi persist as hyphal threads on plant foliage. When conditions favor fungal growth, spores arising from infected buds or fruiting bodies are spread by air currents to nearby plants. Spore germination and the infection of host tissues occur quickly on dry plant surfaces at mild temperatures and at a relative humidity of at least 95 percent. The characteristic cottony patches are usually seen within a few days after infection.
Outdoors, powdery mildew is usually most severe in late spring and early fall when the days are warm, nights are cool, and the rainfall is light. The heaviest powdery mildew outbreaks often occur in humid, shaded locations. This disease may be a year-round problem on some greenhouse-grown crops.
» Practices used to control powdery mildew in the landscape, greenhouse and nursery settings are similar. Cultural practices often slow or prevent disease development. Avoid excessive applications of nitrogen fertilizer. Disease intensification of powdery mildew has been observed on field-grown flowering dogwood with increasing rates of nitrogen fertilizer. However, powdery mildew—resistant varieties are the best method of disease control.
Always ask if the plants you are buying, especially those species most sensitive to powdery mildew, have good disease resistance.
by Tara Barr
Lee County Extension Coordinator
