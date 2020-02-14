A good breakfast at Big Blue Bagel

While exhausted early one morning before work, I made a stop in Big Blue Bagel & Deli to satisfy my absolute requirement for breakfast.
I’m one of those people who prefers a sweet breakfast over savory. While I like sausage and eggs and bacon, I much prefer waffles, pancakes or French toast.
Bagels also are a great option because often the cream cheese is on the sweet side without being overpowering.
The shop was cozy with booths and tables for comfortable sitting with lighting that didn’t shock me in the face early in the morning.
Their coffee was delicious, and instead of just a takeout cup, I was able to sip it from a mug.
Best of all, however, was the food. As the name implies, Big Blue Bagel stocks a lot of different kinds of bagels and cream cheese spreads.
I mixed up my fruits and tried a blueberry bagel with strawberry cream cheese, and I was not disappointed.
I also added a side of grits. They weren’t bland and had a lot of flavor, which is sometimes hard to find. Often I find my grits are flavorless, but Big Blue Bagel’s were delicious.
As a recent college graduate, I have to make my money last. The price at Big Blue Bagel was reasonable, and I would be more than willing to stop by again soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.