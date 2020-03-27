All hail Enchiladas Verdes from El Rey De Todos

Here’s to stepping out of your comfort zone.
Like some of you (or maybe most of you), I have a tendency to gravitate to what I know I like. Food is no different.
But in a quest of opening horizons, it’s good to try something different. I did that when selecting a dish from El Rey De Todos Mexican Grill & Cantina this week.
The menu for the Auburn restaurant offers a number of things, but I focused on its lunch specials. I would have normally gone for the taco salad because…well, I won’t bore you with my adoration for the taco salad … but since I was trying something new, I settled on the Enchiladas Verdes.
I’m typically a red sauce girl, but this dish had verde sauce, a green sauce (hence the name). You get a choice of two beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas, which is covered in verde sauce, as well as rice and beans. The meal also comes with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
And, of course, chips and salsa was also part of my to-go order. I even asked about it to make sure it came with the order.
My chicken enchiladas tasted great with the verde sauce, so much so I think I may ask if I can get the sauce on the side when ordering other meals. The chicken had a wonderful seasoning. I truly enjoyed my meal, even the refried beans.
I guess I’ve always seen refried beans as a side I could easily do without when eating Mexican food, but not this time. El Rey’s were good.
I will have to try the restaurant’s taco salad — how can I not — but trying something new definitely worked out for me.
