Blue Bell Ice Cream is releasing a limited edition ice cream flavor just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The ice cream company announced Monday morning that it is Red Velvet Cake Ice Cream will be returning to store shelves that same day.
“Sweet as cake, smooth as velvet,” Blue Bell said in a tweet. “Red Velvet Cake is a luscious red velvet cake ice cream with pieces of red velvet cake and cream cheese icing swirl.”
The ice cream will be available for purchase in half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time, Blue Bell said.
