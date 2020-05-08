Delicious coffee, cookie from Toomer’s Coffee

Full disclosure. I love coffee. That’s not to say all coffee is created equal, but I do love a good cup of joe, which means I’m always on the lookout.
I also have a bit (maybe more than a bit) of a sweet tooth, so this week’s food review was right up my alley. I visited Toomer’s Coffee Roasters in Opelika.
Quite of bit of its menu caught my eye, and it was hard to decide. Did I want one of the artisan cookies or one of the oatmeal squares? Which coffee to choose? They all looked good.
I decided to get a 16-ounce plain latte using 2 percent milk. Toomer’s Coffee gives you a milk choice (skim, 2 percent, whole, half-and-half or almond milk) and a number of flavor choices. I also ordered the Chocolate Sable Artisan Cookie. The homemade cookie “is a rich dark chocolate base infused with Ghirardelli chocolate chips.” Yes, please.
The cookie, which was pretty big, smelled wonderful. The smell hit me when I took it out of the bag. It also tasted as great as it smelled. A chocolate lover’s kind of cookie. And the latte was just right. I was delighted with my choices. With tax, the price was $6.54.
The owners of this local business were so kind and helpful. I truly enjoyed visiting this shop and will keep going back. Besides, there’s more food, which includes a veggie frittata, and drinks to try.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.