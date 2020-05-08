Delicious coffee, cookie from Toomer’s Coffee

A 16-ounce latte and a Chocolate Sable Artisan Cookie from Toomer’s Coffee Roasters in Opelika.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed | treed@oanow.com

Full disclosure. I love coffee. That’s not to say all coffee is created equal, but I do love a good cup of joe, which means I’m always on the lookout.

I also have a bit (maybe more than a bit) of a sweet tooth, so this week’s food review was right up my alley. I visited Toomer’s Coffee Roasters in Opelika.

Quite of bit of its menu caught my eye, and it was hard to decide. Did I want one of the artisan cookies or one of the oatmeal squares? Which coffee to choose? They all looked good.

I decided to get a 16-ounce plain latte using 2 percent milk. Toomer’s Coffee gives you a milk choice (skim, 2 percent, whole, half-and-half or almond milk) and a number of flavor choices. I also ordered the Chocolate Sable Artisan Cookie. The homemade cookie “is a rich dark chocolate base infused with Ghirardelli chocolate chips.” Yes, please.

The cookie, which was pretty big, smelled wonderful. The smell hit me when I took it out of the bag. It also tasted as great as it smelled. A chocolate lover’s kind of cookie. And the latte was just right. I was delighted with my choices. With tax, the price was $6.54.

The owners of this local business were so kind and helpful. I truly enjoyed visiting this shop and will keep going back. Besides, there’s more food, which includes a veggie frittata, and drinks to try.

Tags

Load comments