Delicious stuffed cookies from O Town

Stuffed cookies are my new favorite dessert.
And that thanks to O Town Ice Cream in Opelika. I tried them this week for my latest food review.
I saw a picture of the shop’s stuffed cookies on its Facebook page, and if they tasted as good as they look, I was in for a treat.
O Town had S’mores Stuffed Cookies and Reese’s Cup Stuffed Cookies available when I came through the drive-thru. How could I not order one of each?
The cookies, which are made in-house, were rich and delicious. It was hard to pick my favorite one, but the Reese’s had a slight edge. They were also pretty big.
Don’t worry. I didn’t eat both cookies in one sitting. Remember, I said they were rich, so I saved some of each for later. That meant I got to enjoy them a second time that day.
If cookies aren’t your thing, O Town, of course, sells ice cream, but other menu items include Italian ice, sandwiches, a soup of the day and drinks. It also offers specials.
It’s a great local shop that’s worth a visit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.