Drive-by Tacos a must visit

My sentiment of food trucks has never changed. Genius.
And there’s this sort of in-the-know-vibe to them. Want to try one of the best (fill the blank) in town, you need to check out this food truck I went to.
That could have been a quote from me this week when I tried Drive-by Tacos. I’ve been wanting to try the food truck for a while. Honestly, it shouldn’t have taken me so long.
I went to its website to check for its locations and hours and to peruse its menu. A lot of tacos grabbed my attention, but I kept coming back to two — the Aloha Chicken Taco (“Shoyu chicken on a bed of rice with pineapple ginger broccoli slaw and lime sour cream”) and the Thai Chicken Taco (“Thai chicken on a bed of arugula with Asian slaw and lime sour cream”). Both were medium hot.
I decided to order one of each.
The tacos were really good. The seasonings for each were wonderful and, of course, distinct. The Aloha Chicken Taco was my favorite because of the pineapple ginger broccoli slaw. It just brightened the taco. I would love to have that slaw by the pint.
They were also very filling. I ordered a side of tortilla chips to go with my tacos, but I didn’t finish them because I was so full from the tacos.
Drive-by Tacos is definitely worth a visit. It has some of the best tacos in town.
