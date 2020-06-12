Good-for-you shakes at Burn Nutrition

I do like a good shake, but this week I visited a place where I can have a good shake that is also nutritious.
Burn Nutrition on Opelika Road in Auburn offers a long list of classic shakes from Banana Pudding and Butterscotch to French Vanilla and Wedding Cake. To say there’s a lot to choose from is quite the understatement, but on my first visit, I wanted to try to the Cookie Dough.
It was a good shake and really filling. I was happy with my selection. All of Burn Nutrition’s classic shakes are dairy-free. Before tax, the shakes are $8.
Burn Nutrition’s menu also includes coffees, which can be served hot, cold, iced or blended; loaded teas; and specialty drinks.
Because I enjoyed my shake so much, I want to try some other flavors. It’s a good thing Burn Nutrition isn’t that far from home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.