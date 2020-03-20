Great barbecue at Byron’s Smokehouse

A chipped barbecue plate with a side of baked beans and slaw from Byron’s Smokehouse in Auburn.

This week’s food review found me at Byron’s Smokehouse in Auburn.

I’m determined to try the restaurant’s breakfast, but this time I had the barbecue. I wasn’t disappointed.

Sometimes I’m ahead of the game and have an idea of what I want to order before I walk into a place. I’m afraid that wasn’t the case this time, but the person at the register was patient and helpful.

I finally settled on a chipped plate, which came with two sides. I choose baked beans and coleslaw. I also had a choice of bread. For me, that was a no-brainer. I received two slices of white bread with my order.

The barbecue was really good. I mean really good, as was the sauce. The barbecue had a great flavor, and you how important sauces are to me. I also enjoyed my baked beans and coleslaw. With tax, my meal was $9.54. A nice price, especially with the amount of food you receive.

I’m still going to try Byron’s breakfast, but more of its barbecue is also in my future.

