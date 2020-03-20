Great barbecue at Byron’s Smokehouse

This week’s food review found me at Byron’s Smokehouse in Auburn.
I’m determined to try the restaurant’s breakfast, but this time I had the barbecue. I wasn’t disappointed.
Sometimes I’m ahead of the game and have an idea of what I want to order before I walk into a place. I’m afraid that wasn’t the case this time, but the person at the register was patient and helpful.
I finally settled on a chipped plate, which came with two sides. I choose baked beans and coleslaw. I also had a choice of bread. For me, that was a no-brainer. I received two slices of white bread with my order.
The barbecue was really good. I mean really good, as was the sauce. The barbecue had a great flavor, and you how important sauces are to me. I also enjoyed my baked beans and coleslaw. With tax, my meal was $9.54. A nice price, especially with the amount of food you receive.
I’m still going to try Byron’s breakfast, but more of its barbecue is also in my future.
