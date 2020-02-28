Great burger at Jefferson’s

The Jefferson’s Burger from Jefferson’s of Opelika.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed | treed@oanow.com

A hamburger is a beautiful thing.

I realize you can have beautiful hamburgers, but, for me, if it doesn’t taste good, I could care less if it makes a nice picture. It’s beautiful if it’s good.

When I visited Jefferson’s in Opelika for my food review, I had a good hamburger.

Since the restaurant highlights its burgers in its sign, I decided to try one. And since one of the burgers on the menu is called a Jefferson’s Burger, I figured that should be my choice.

According to the menu, the burger has American cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon, Smokey BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. It also came with a choice of a side.

I nixed the onion and chose crinkle fries as my side. I also decided to order the fried pickles as an appetizer because the menu said it was a house specialty. With tax, my order came to $14.16.

The burger was great. I’m glad I ordered. It was big, and I got a lot of fries too. A second guessed my decision to get an appetizer because there was plenty of food for the main course, but I did enjoy the fried pickles. And there were plenty of those.

This was my first visit to Jefferson’s. I loved the feel of the place. I noticed the outside seating as I walked toward the entrance. There was plenty of seating inside, which included seating at the bar. It’s the kind of place that becomes a regular hang out.

The perfect place for a good hamburger.

