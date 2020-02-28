Great burger at Jefferson’s

A hamburger is a beautiful thing.
I realize you can have beautiful hamburgers, but, for me, if it doesn’t taste good, I could care less if it makes a nice picture. It’s beautiful if it’s good.
When I visited Jefferson’s in Opelika for my food review, I had a good hamburger.
Since the restaurant highlights its burgers in its sign, I decided to try one. And since one of the burgers on the menu is called a Jefferson’s Burger, I figured that should be my choice.
According to the menu, the burger has American cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon, Smokey BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. It also came with a choice of a side.
I nixed the onion and chose crinkle fries as my side. I also decided to order the fried pickles as an appetizer because the menu said it was a house specialty. With tax, my order came to $14.16.
The burger was great. I’m glad I ordered. It was big, and I got a lot of fries too. A second guessed my decision to get an appetizer because there was plenty of food for the main course, but I did enjoy the fried pickles. And there were plenty of those.
This was my first visit to Jefferson’s. I loved the feel of the place. I noticed the outside seating as I walked toward the entrance. There was plenty of seating inside, which included seating at the bar. It’s the kind of place that becomes a regular hang out.
The perfect place for a good hamburger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.