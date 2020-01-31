Great chicken salad at Cup and Saucer

You know that relaxed feeling when you walk into a shop or café? When you know you want to browse at its offerings, sit awhile to enjoy your food and then make plans to do it again.
I got that feeling again this week when I visited The Cup and Saucer in Auburn.
Cup and Saucer offers a lunch that is dine-in or takeout in addition to its take-home meals and catering service. In fact, I browsed the frozen casseroles and other items in its freezer, as well as what was in its fridge, taking notes of all I wanted to try while I waited for my food. And there were so many things I wanted to try … and plan to.
But for this visit, I ordered the lunch combo with one side. I decided to get Cup and Saucer’s chicken salad on its homemade bread. I picked fruit as my side, and the combo also includes a cookie.
My sandwich was piled high with some of the best chicken salad I have ever tasted. It was absolutely delicious, and the bread left me craving a loaf of it. I even wanted to order more cookies. My meal, with tax, came to $8.16.
The Cup and Saucer will definitely see me again.
