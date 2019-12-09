Hearty sandwiches at Gourmet Tiger

This time of year has me reaching for heartier fare. But for me, that’s not just soups and stews. It also includes sandwiches.
And a sandwich is what I ordered when I visited Gourmet Tiger in Auburn.
The Signature Sandwiches menu has a number of different sandwiches to choose from. I opted for the Simple Tiger, which gives you a choice of turkey or ham, a choice of cheese — cheddar, provolone or gouda — lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and mustard. Signature Sandwiches are also served on a croissant or wheat, Italian white or sourdough bread (I went for Italian white) and comes with one side and a bag of chips.
Though I normally prefer turkey to ham, I decided to step out of my box and go with the ham. My sandwich was piled high with a delicious ham, so I thoroughly enjoyed it. I also got out of my comfort zone and ordered the Gourmet Greek Pasta Salad as my side. The pasta salad is penne pasta, feta, basil and grape tomatoes mixed in the restaurant’s homemade Greek dressing.
I hardly ever go for pasta salads, but this pasta salad was unbelievably good. I’m so glad I ordered it.
Before tax, my meal was $7.99. A good price for all you get.
When I walked in the restaurant, I noticed a display of pound cake slices for sale. I couldn’t resist purchasing one. Pound cake is hearty fare too, right?
