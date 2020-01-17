Insomnia Cookies delivers

College students can shout for joy, their 2 a.m. cravings for sweets are over. Insomnia Cookies has just opened up on North College Street and let me say, welcome to Auburn.
It’s not a big secret that I love sugar. I keep a bag of M&Ms in my work desk and have no shortage of decadent Williams Sonoma hot chocolate tins at home.
Insomnia Cookies is special because not only do they have warm cookies in store, they deliver until 3 a.m.
When I looked over the options, to be honest, I wanted one of everything. Well, except the oatmeal raisin. I just can’t wrap my head around wanting raisins instead of chocolate.
Thankfully, Insomnia Cookies has a large selection for chocolate lovers, from chocolate chunk to double chocolate chunk to double chocolate mint. Okay, they have more than just chocolate too.
I personally love sugar cookies so I ordered a sugar cookie and a classic with M&Ms.
After I ordered online, I went in to pick them up. When I arrived, they were already waiting on me, still warm.
Although both were amazing, I took to the sugar cookie in particular. It had a great flavor and was very soft.
For people who can’t decide what they want, Insomnia has a lot of options from the Delicious Duo (two cookies), to a six pack, or for large parties — the Insomniac (24 cookies).
Additionally, Insomnia Cookies has ice cream, and if you really wanna get crazy, sandwiches made from cookies and ice cream.
Auburn should welcome Insomnia Cookies with open arms. I did.
