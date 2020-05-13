Krispy Kreme is giving high school and college seniors who are missing out on graduation due to COVID-19 something sweet.
Seniors can get a free 2020 Graduate dozen at Krispy Kreme, 1611 Opelika Rd. in Auburn on Tuesday by wearing or bringing one of the following items:
- Cap and gown with 2020 tassel
- Class of 2020 apparel
- 2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status
- 2020 class ring
- Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID
- Student photo ID featuring senior status
- Other class of 2020 senior swag
The 2020 Graduate Dozen includes an assortment of classic varieties including, chocolate iced kreme filled, strawberry iced kreme filled, cake batter filled, chocolate iced with sprinkles, strawberry iced with sprinkles and yellow iced original glazed doughnuts.
The 2020 Graduate Dozen is available while supplies last, for one week from May 18-24.
