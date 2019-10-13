The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Sept. 29 – Oct. 5 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:

Bojangles

  • Address: 2520 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
  • Score: 96
  • Review date: Oct. 4

Brick Oven Pizza

  • Address: 2520 Enterprise Dr., Opelika
  • Score: 91
  • Review date: Oct. 4

Cakeitecture Bakery

  • Address: 124 S. Eighth St., Opelika
  • Score: 100
  • Review date: Oct. 3

Cheeburger Cheeburger

  • Address: 160 N. College St., Auburn
  • Score: 92
  • Review date: Oct. 2

El Patron Mexican Grill

  • Address: 2212 Frederick Rd., Opelika
  • Score: 92
  • Review date: Oct. 4

Indian Pines Golf Course

  • Address: 900 Country Club Dr., Auburn
  • Score: 98
  • Review date: Sept. 30

Keo’s Restaurant & Bar

  • Address: 203-C Opelika Rd., Auburn
  • Score: 92
  • Review date: Sept. 30

NERDtorch Café

  • Address: 225 S. Eighth St., Opelika
  • Score: 100
  • Review date: Sept. 30

O’Charley’s

  • Address: 2501 Gateway Dr., Opelika
  • Score: 96
  • Review date: Oct. 4

Taco Bell

  • Address: 2400 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
  • Score: 98
  • Review date: Oct. 4

Tacos el Michvacano

  • Address: 1409 S. College St., auburn
  • Score: 99
  • Review date: Oct. 2

Taco Mama

  • Address: 149 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
  • Score: 99
  • Review date: Oct. 2

Tazikis Restaurant

  • Address: 305-A S. College St., Auburn
  • Score: 98
  • Review date: Oct. 1

T.C.B.Y.

  • Address: 300 N. Dean Rd., Auburn
  • Score: 96
  • Review date: Sept. 30

Voodoo Wing Co.

  • Address: 2059 S. College St., Auburn
  • Score: 98
  • Review date: Sept. 30

Zaxby’s Restaurant

  • Address: 2085 Frederick Rd., Opelika
  • Score: 95
  • Review date: Oct. 4

