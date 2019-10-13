The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Sept. 29 – Oct. 5 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:
Bojangles
- Address: 2520 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
- Score: 96
- Review date: Oct. 4
Brick Oven Pizza
- Address: 2520 Enterprise Dr., Opelika
- Score: 91
- Review date: Oct. 4
Cakeitecture Bakery
- Address: 124 S. Eighth St., Opelika
- Score: 100
- Review date: Oct. 3
Cheeburger Cheeburger
- Address: 160 N. College St., Auburn
- Score: 92
- Review date: Oct. 2
El Patron Mexican Grill
- Address: 2212 Frederick Rd., Opelika
- Score: 92
- Review date: Oct. 4
Indian Pines Golf Course
- Address: 900 Country Club Dr., Auburn
- Score: 98
- Review date: Sept. 30
Keo’s Restaurant & Bar
- Address: 203-C Opelika Rd., Auburn
- Score: 92
- Review date: Sept. 30
NERDtorch Café
- Address: 225 S. Eighth St., Opelika
- Score: 100
- Review date: Sept. 30
O’Charley’s
- Address: 2501 Gateway Dr., Opelika
- Score: 96
- Review date: Oct. 4
Taco Bell
- Address: 2400 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
- Score: 98
- Review date: Oct. 4
Tacos el Michvacano
- Address: 1409 S. College St., auburn
- Score: 99
- Review date: Oct. 2
Taco Mama
- Address: 149 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
- Score: 99
- Review date: Oct. 2
Tazikis Restaurant
- Address: 305-A S. College St., Auburn
- Score: 98
- Review date: Oct. 1
T.C.B.Y.
- Address: 300 N. Dean Rd., Auburn
- Score: 96
- Review date: Sept. 30
Voodoo Wing Co.
- Address: 2059 S. College St., Auburn
- Score: 98
- Review date: Sept. 30
Zaxby’s Restaurant
- Address: 2085 Frederick Rd., Opelika
- Score: 95
- Review date: Oct. 4
