The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Sept. 22-28 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:

Arby’s

  • Address: 1711 S. College St., Auburn
  • Score: 97
  • Review date: Sept. 27

Auburn University Concessions

  • Address: Duncan Drive, Auburn University
  • Score: 96
  • Review date: Sept. 28

Auburn University Main Kitchen

  • Address: 255 Duncan Dr., Auburn
  • Score: 98
  • Review date: Sept. 25

Au Bon Pain

  • Address: 255 Duncan Dr., Auburn
  • Score: 99
  • Review date: Sept. 25

Bizilia’s Café

  • Address: 2000 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
  • Score: 99
  • Review date: Sept. 23

Butcher Paper BBQ

  • Address: 128 Columbus Pkwy., Opelika
  • Score: 100
  • Review date: Sept. 25

Candlewood Suites

  • Address: 2510 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn
  • Score: 98
  • Review date: Sept. 23

Chick-fil-A

  • Address: 255 Duncan Dr., Auburn
  • Score: 99
  • Review date: Sept. 25

Chick-fil-A

  • Address: 230 Beard Eaves Ct., Auburn
  • Score: 99
  • Review date: Sept. 26

Comfort Inn

  • Address: 811 Fox Run Pkwy., Opelika
  • Score: 97
  • Review date: Sept. 25

East Alabama Medical Center

  • Address: 2000 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
  • Score: 98
  • Review date: Sept. 23

El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

  • Address: 814 Geneva St., Opelika
  • Score: 77
  • Review date: Sept. 24

FarmHouse Fraternity

  • Address: 552 W. Thach Ave., Auburn
  • Score: 93
  • Review date: Sept. 24

Foy Dining

  • Address: 1310 Wilmore Dr., Auburn
  • Score: 98
  • Review date: Sept. 24

Hardee’s

  • Address: 1902 Marvyn Pkwy., Opelika
  • Score: 96
  • Review date: Sept. 23

Jordan-Hare Stadium

  • Address: 251 S. Donahue Dr., Auburn
  • Score: 99
  • Review date: Sept. 28

Kitchen 3810

  • Address: 3810 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
  • Score: 100
  • Review date: Sept. 23

Panda Express

  • Address: 282 W. Thach Ave., Auburn
  • Score: 98
  • Review date: Sept. 24

Sonic Drive-In

  • Address: 1703 S. College St., Auburn
  • Score: 97
  • Review date: Sept. 27

Starbucks

  • Address: 255 Duncan Dr., Auburn
  • Score: 100
  • Review date: Sept. 25

Steak ‘n Shake

  • Address: 255 Heisman Dr., Auburn
  • Score: 99
  • Review date: Sept. 25

Student Village Dining

  • Address: 530 Thach Circle, Auburn
  • Score: 98
  • Review date: Sept. 26

Sugar Time

  • Address: 3750 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
  • Score: 96
  • Review date: Sept. 26

Taco Bell

  • Address: 2027 S. College St., Auburn
  • Score: 97
  • Review date: Sept. 27

Terrell Complex

  • Address: Davis Drive, Auburn
  • Score: 95
  • Review date: Sept. 23

WalMart market

  • Address: 1717 S. College St., Auburn
  • Score: 100
  • Review date: Sept. 27

WalMart deli/bakery

  • Address: 1717 S. College St., Auburn
  • Score: 100
  • Review date: Sept. 27

Zazu Gastropub

  • Address: 301 N. Eighth St., Opelika
  • Score: 96
  • Review date: Sept. 25

