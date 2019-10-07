The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Sept. 22-28 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:
Arby’s
- Address: 1711 S. College St., Auburn
- Score: 97
- Review date: Sept. 27
Auburn University Concessions
- Address: Duncan Drive, Auburn University
- Score: 96
- Review date: Sept. 28
Auburn University Main Kitchen
- Address: 255 Duncan Dr., Auburn
- Score: 98
- Review date: Sept. 25
Au Bon Pain
- Address: 255 Duncan Dr., Auburn
- Score: 99
- Review date: Sept. 25
Bizilia’s Café
- Address: 2000 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
- Score: 99
- Review date: Sept. 23
Butcher Paper BBQ
- Address: 128 Columbus Pkwy., Opelika
- Score: 100
- Review date: Sept. 25
Candlewood Suites
- Address: 2510 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn
- Score: 98
- Review date: Sept. 23
Chick-fil-A
- Address: 255 Duncan Dr., Auburn
- Score: 99
- Review date: Sept. 25
Chick-fil-A
- Address: 230 Beard Eaves Ct., Auburn
- Score: 99
- Review date: Sept. 26
Comfort Inn
- Address: 811 Fox Run Pkwy., Opelika
- Score: 97
- Review date: Sept. 25
East Alabama Medical Center
- Address: 2000 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
- Score: 98
- Review date: Sept. 23
El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
- Address: 814 Geneva St., Opelika
- Score: 77
- Review date: Sept. 24
FarmHouse Fraternity
- Address: 552 W. Thach Ave., Auburn
- Score: 93
- Review date: Sept. 24
Foy Dining
- Address: 1310 Wilmore Dr., Auburn
- Score: 98
- Review date: Sept. 24
Hardee’s
- Address: 1902 Marvyn Pkwy., Opelika
- Score: 96
- Review date: Sept. 23
Jordan-Hare Stadium
- Address: 251 S. Donahue Dr., Auburn
- Score: 99
- Review date: Sept. 28
Kitchen 3810
- Address: 3810 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
- Score: 100
- Review date: Sept. 23
Panda Express
- Address: 282 W. Thach Ave., Auburn
- Score: 98
- Review date: Sept. 24
Sonic Drive-In
- Address: 1703 S. College St., Auburn
- Score: 97
- Review date: Sept. 27
Starbucks
- Address: 255 Duncan Dr., Auburn
- Score: 100
- Review date: Sept. 25
Steak ‘n Shake
- Address: 255 Heisman Dr., Auburn
- Score: 99
- Review date: Sept. 25
Student Village Dining
- Address: 530 Thach Circle, Auburn
- Score: 98
- Review date: Sept. 26
Sugar Time
- Address: 3750 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
- Score: 96
- Review date: Sept. 26
Taco Bell
- Address: 2027 S. College St., Auburn
- Score: 97
- Review date: Sept. 27
Terrell Complex
- Address: Davis Drive, Auburn
- Score: 95
- Review date: Sept. 23
WalMart market
- Address: 1717 S. College St., Auburn
- Score: 100
- Review date: Sept. 27
WalMart deli/bakery
- Address: 1717 S. College St., Auburn
- Score: 100
- Review date: Sept. 27
Zazu Gastropub
- Address: 301 N. Eighth St., Opelika
- Score: 96
- Review date: Sept. 25
