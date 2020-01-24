Lunch at El Rey makes Wednesday a great day

I’ve never eaten at a Mexican restaurant I didn’t absolutely love, and El Rey De Todos Mexican Grill and Cantina is no different.
What I love the most about Mexican food isn’t just the perfect balance of savory and rich flavors. It’s how the orders are grouped together in such a way that you end up pleasantly full afterwards, instead of bursting at the seams.
A burrito makes for a satisfying lunch, while an enchilada makes for a filling dinner.
That being said and having decided on El Rey’s for lunch, I went with the chicken chimichanga from their lunch combinations menu. While waiting for my order, my waiter brought out an order of chips and salsa.
I’m pretty sure it’s just common knowledge that the chips and salsa at Mexican restaurants will always and forever be superior to anything you could buy in the store.
You know that your food is going to be good when you can hear it sizzling before its set on the table. Remember, I said I’ve never eaten at a Mexican restaurant I didn’t absolutely love. From the rice, to the chicken, to the side serving of guacamole, everything was delicious.
The servings were no bigger or smaller than they would have been at other restaurants like it, yet with the last forkful I was left pleasantly full and still able to button by pants.
Including a drink, my lunch came to a total of $12.26 before gratuity.
