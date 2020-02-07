I know I sound like a broken record, but hear me out on this one. I found a secret oasis of fresh fruit in Opelika.
You probably know by now that I love healthy foods including, but not limited to, salads, fruit, parfaits, protein shakes and smoothies.
I’m always on the hunt to find someplace new in the area where I can eat the healthy foods I love, and this was the week that I found just the right place.
La Botanera Frutas y Snacks is a tiny Mexican snack bar in Opelika that serves up traditional Mexican snacks and numerous fruit-centered items.
Tucked into Saugahatchee Square, La Botanera is a hidden gem in the shopping center. You almost wouldn’t know it was there unless you frequented the shopping center.
Lucky for me, I drive past the shopping center at least once a week and saw a sign stating that La Botanera was now open.
After thinking about trying the snack bar numerous times, I finally pulled the trigger on my way home from work one day and stopped in for a fresh snack.
La Botanera’s menu is mostly in Spanish, but thankfully it had an English translation with it. There were so many delicious options to choose from such as tostada de camaron, Paninis, chamoyada, fruta mix, fruit crepes and smoothies.
I was pretty hungry so I opted for a more filling snack, the bionic yogurt which is served with fresh fruits, granola, coconut and nuts. It sounded right up my ally.
The total for my yogurt, plus tip, came out to just under $8, not terrible for a filling, healthy snack and tip.
I watched the chef make my yogurt, slicing the numerous fruits and carefully layering the toppings.
The finished product looked amazing, to say the least. It was the perfect pink color and had lots of coconut shavings and toasted pecans on top and the bottom.
I was going to save my yogurt for a snack after getting home from working a basketball game, but the yogurt looked too good to wait to eat it.
My decision to dive in sooner rather than later was the best decision of the day. It was amazing. The yogurt was packed full of fruits and had just the right amount of granola, coconut and pecans. I was in heaven.
After finishing the yogurt, I thought to myself, “same time next week?”
