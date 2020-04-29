There were so many responses to my request for what is a picky eater that I thought it worth exploration. Even though the preponderance of answers mentioned an unwillingness to try new foods, there are other reasons.
Other than being new, a food may simply be unfamiliar. I am surprised by how many people have not had what are common dishes across the country.
Researchers have found that most picky eating habits are formed in childhood. An aversion happens for whatever reason. It may be texture, rather than taste or smell. It could also be as simple as stating a preference. Children can be quite demonstrative in their opinions.
As you might assume, there is official medical term here. It is selective eating disorder or more officially Neophobia.
Techniques used with children can be applied to adults — especially those acting like children — but, no doubt, the disorder is real and may last a lifetime. Most instances in adults are curable, so to speak.
Author Stephanie Lucianovic says she was picky as a child. She tells of hiding vegetables under her plate or holding her nose during meals. Fortunately, she found a beau who loved food.
Things needed to change.
“It’s a really scary thing to overcome,” she said. “People aren’t choosing to dislike food. There’s a lot of shame involved. There’s not a lot of empathy for picky eaters. You can reset the pattern of likes and dislikes. I did it by continuing to try things in different ways.”
As I said last week, I am a picky eater. I look for quality in food. That’s not always easy to find. I want flavor and that scares some people. Food that looks good is appealing to me and is to most of us. I want it to look like the picture and not like it’s often served to me.
Fortunately, if the dish is reasonably well made, I can eat it. It may not be my favorite, but I have no real aversion to it. You can take me to your potluck or picnic, and I’ll be an acceptable guest. I won’t turn up my nose or make faces. And I won’t pick stuff off my plate and push it aside or offer it around the table.
People who carry childhood dislikes beyond that time in life don’t always do it as a choice. There’s just something that holds them back. I have a good friend who told me his mother didn’t like fish. In turn, he didn’t eat it. Once he became an adult and tried it, he realized what he was missing.
I worked with a lady one time who was a true picky eater. If you went to lunch, she would have a plain salad with lemon and maybe a baked potato. No butter, please, and water with no ice.
A good friend told me, “My wife likes burned hamburger and a soft drink. That’s it.”
Another friend likes cheese, but won’t eat it if it’s yellow.
Ditto for a ketchup-loving buddy who will throw away a slice of tomato from a sandwich.
A number of people just won’t eat something. They look at it as if to say, “I’m an adult. I don’t have to do it.”
Others say just the opposite. “I want to try new foods but don’t know how.” Stephanie Lucianovic told us what she did. But it requires willingness and dedication.
Want to try? Take it slowly. Have small portions while you are hungry. Ask others what they like about it. Be adventurous and don’t let the past be your guide.
Food memories are very powerful. If you say you won’t like it, chances are you won’t.
What reminds you of one thing, might spark a different reaction in another person. Everything doesn’t taste and smell the same to everyone.
Also, don’t confuse quirky and allergy. Something may have made you sick as a child, and you remember that, but your reaction to it now could be a medical condition. I have a good friend who’s allergic to shrimp. Thank goodness he loves lobster and crab.
Please consider my request from last week and not pass your dislikes along to your children. Lose the term picky. Put on new clothes. Become a selective eater. That’s what I am. Sure sounds better.
