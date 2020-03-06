I feel in love with poké when I lived in Houston three years ago. It became one of my go-to dishes during Lent.
I’ve been praying to the poké gods ever since I returned to Auburn, hoping that a poké shop would open in the Opelika-Auburn area.
And then finally my prayers were answered; Pokémen opened in Opelika near Tiger Town. Cue the singing angels.
Pokémen offers your own poké bowls, ramen and other small bites. Think of Chipotle but with poké bowls.
For those of you who don’t know what poké is, it is a Hawaiian dish comprised of diced, raw fish served over rice or lettuce and topped with vegetables and an array of sauces. Trust me, it’s delicious.
I was so excited to try Pokémen on Friday. I didn’t eat much of the day in order to prepare for my “Lenten-approved” meal.
Pokémen offers three poké bowl sizes — small, medium and large. I decided to get a medium, which allows you to pick three types of protein.
I had my choice of rice or spring mix to be my base.Naturally, I chose all spring mix. Next, I chose my protein, which ended up being a combination of shrimp, scallops and tofu.
Pokémen also offers chicken, tuna, salmon, albacore, octopus and a few other protein choices.
After my protein was in the bowl, I got to pick my toppings, my favorite part. It was hard to choose from all of the options, but I ended up getting pineapple, edamame, seaweed, carrot, crab meat, corn and cucumber. I also added dried, roasted garlic.
The final choice was the sauce. I ended up getting ponzu and spicy mayo.
My bowl ended up costing a little more than $12, a great deal for the amount of seafood.
I decided to take my bowl home to eat so I could binge watch Netflix’s “Love is Blind” while enjoying dinner.
It was so hard for me to wait to eat until I got home, but it was well worth it. The bowl was excellent. It reminded me of the bowls that I would get in Houston.
I finished the bowl in a matter of minutes and found myself asking if it would be acceptable to eat there every week.
