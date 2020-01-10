Sandwiches can be quite interesting and really fun

In America, we are obsessed with sandwiches. They are everywhere. Much of our fast food is based around a sandwich. And lots of people eat at those restaurants every week.
Sandwiches are so convenient. Easy to eat. Simple to make. Get the job done. Pretty good qualifications.
Sandwiches are important to us. So important in fact that they started a war last year. One that’s still raging.
Remember when Popeye’s took on Chick-fil-A on the chicken sandwich turf? It was such a good promotion that Popeye’s ran out of product. Recently, they have begun advertising that their chicken sandwich is available at all locations. Other fast food players reminded us that they have a chicken sandwich too. The skirmishes continue.
Sandwiches can be so much more than what we often see. What may seem simple on the outside, can actually be quite complicated. Not so much so because of typical additions like cheese and bacon, but in the overall construction.
With options like this, sandwiches become quite interesting and can really be fun.
During December, we had occasion to make sandwiches several times. Some were simple, but others took a bit of doing. Actually more time than anything else. If you have everything on hand, most are rather easy to turn out.
Our first sandwich of the month was a basic player — grilled cheese. A blend of Swiss, Jack and sharp white Cheddar cheeses made for a tasty sandwich. Another time, a simple ham and cheese did the trick. Just as with many sandwiches the choice of bread is so important. Also dressing the bread is critical to success.
Speaking of ham and cheese, once we took the time to make that great sandwich called a Croque Monsieur. We used thin slices of ham and Comté. Some Bechamel and Dijon made it complete. No bread that day and it was still good.
We couldn’t let our sandwich festival go without a po’ boy. We picked the New Orleans favorite — one made with roast beef. Boy was it tender and good.
One day I surveyed the fridge and realized then I had all the makings for a Cuban sandwich. Who was I to say no?
My basic ingredients were sliced ham and pork. Fortunately, I had pickles, cheese, mustard and mayo too. And a loaf of Cuban bread. Plus a griddle. I was in business.
Again, the proper bread is important. That airy texture allows you to press the sandwich thinner as it grills. I used a cast iron skillet as my press for the sandwich on the griddle.
A key to this sandwich and most all using cheese — get the cheese close to the outside of the bread. That way it will melt and not remain cold. I like to make a cheese pocket around the filling. Keeps things just right.
The Cubano was a true treat. It was too big and just right at the same time. A light dinner took care of us that night.
A sandwich made at the end of the year and using things at hand proved to be very interesting.
In the fridge was the Italian salami finocchiona. More Jack cheese and caciocavallo. Oil-cured olives, cracked mustard and olive oil. And we had a Tuscan boule ready to cut — the right bread. Plus, lots of rosemary.
It didn’t take long to put together a sandwich for the griddle. Rosemary and olive oil went on the griddle and the sandwich on top. A heavy turner was enough pressure. Flip the sandwich and finish the other side. Yum.
Our sandwich festival was exactly as it was supposed to be — fun.
