Shrimp and Grits to write about from Café One Twenty Three

Shrimp and Grits has to be one of the best food combinations around. I’ve loved grits since I was a child and developed a love for shrimp as I got older.
I’m always intrigued when I see the dish on a menu, but don’t always order it. That changed this week when I made my selection from Cafe One Twenty Three in Opelika.
When I went to the restaurant’s website, I selected its Social Distancing Menu (since that’s what we’re doing these days) and took a look at the offerings. The Shrimp and Grits instantly jumped out at me, even though I saw other dishes I would happily order.
But I had made up my mind, and at $12 before tax, I thought it was a great price. Here’s the description: “Creamy Stone-Ground Grits, Crème Fraiche, Scallions.”
When I made the call to make the order, I asked if I could have a small amount of scallions. Not the biggest fan. But the gentleman on the other end said he could put them on the side for me. Thank you kind sir.
I so enjoyed my meal. The shrimp were plump, delicious and plenty, and the grits were just as good. The addition of crème fraiche really pulled it all together.
If you love Shrimp and Grits, these are definitely worth a try. And if you’ve never had the dish, it’s never too late to try something new.
