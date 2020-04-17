Here we are for the third and final installment of confinement cuisine. Wasn’t sure I’d have time to write them all. Wish I didn’t.
This time we’ll look at a few other staples and some meat items. By now, we’ve all had a chance to practice several of the things we’ve discussed.
One of the things I try to keep is flour tortillas. Corn, too, if I can. They are so versatile.
First, they are bread. And one that keeps. They’re wraps. They become chips. Add them to soups and stews. They are dynamite dumplings. Keep that in mind.
No doubt, I’m a fan of canned tomatoes. I’ve written about them and done taste testings. I prefer the San Marzano type, but any are better than none.
Besides becoming part of sauces, soups and stew, tomatoes and pasta sauces are perfect simmering liquids for meats. They impart flavor and color so easily. Try simmering cut chicken or a chuck roast in your favorite jarred sauce. Works on pork too.
It never hurts to have cans of soup. With the mushroom version, you can simmer meat too. Works with onion soup as well.
We all know how useful chicken is. Frozen rotisserie chicken is perfect to have on hand.
Household staple
Ground beef is a staple in many households. I sure prefer ground chuck to any others. It has the right balance of lean to fat for good flavor and tenderness.
If you have ground chuck and pasta sauce, you have Sloppy Joes. You can make baked pasta, lasagna and meat sauce. Baked Mac and beef, meatballs plus meatloaf and burgers. Of course, chili. Then there’s shepherd’s pie.
My favorite thing to do with ground chuck is to make that wonderful Cuban dish picadillo. In addition to the meat, it has tomato, onions, garlic and peppers. There are olives for tart and raisins for sweet. Cumin and oregano season it just right. Served over rice, this is an outstanding meal.
Spinach is something I try to have in the freezer. It is a great addition to dishes, as well as good on its own. Broccoli is another favorite and keeps well in the freezer. It likes sauces.
A jar or two of pickles sure comes in handy. They extend a plate and add interest to sandwiches. The same is true with olives. Don’t run out of chips and crackers.
Value of comfort food
We all know how important dairy is. Milk is significant to young families. It’s so easy to have cheese in the fridge. Basic cheddar is inexpensive and adds to so many things. It can help most any plate. Cheese sauce — yes.
Lastly there’s bread. Get more than just sliced sandwich bread. Buy a French or Italian loaf. When you do, you can make fried bread. You are really sautéing thick slices in a tiny amount of olive oil. It’s a perfect use of some that’s a touch stale. It has flavor and crunch, plus looks good.
Hopefully we’ve all discovered the value of comfort food. I bet many of us have turned to the tried and true more than once. And we’ve modified them as necessary.
This brings me to a final thought: It’s not necessary to have something our favorite way. We’ve been making do with what we have. We seek variety and find ways to get it.
This is something that we ought to take with us when all this is over. Have things another way. Don’t pout that it’s not exactly what you expect. Look at the blessings around us and be thankful. Very thankful indeed.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
