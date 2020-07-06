Good news! Bow & Arrow is open again. The big news is there’s a new menu and an updated interior. Recent chats with David and Christin Bancroft spelled out the details. Let me share some with you.
It’s exciting for me to learn about a new restaurant. It’s really nice when I know the people involved. In this case, David and I go back a long way. We’ve always kept in touch, and I’ve visited him at Acre and Bow & Arrow.
First off, this is a great location. It’s easy to get to, and there’s ample parking. Accessibility is properly addressed. All of these make it just right for me.
This renovation adds interest to the interior. It’s a sleek modern look that is quite refreshing. The bar is a prominent feature. Clever seating adds to the appeal.
All that aside, let’s take a look at the menus. I say plural because there’s more than one. Texas meets barbecue and brings Tex-Mex with it plus Southern comfort foods. That’s the theme. Sounds good to me.
Bow & Arrow has a real bar menu with lots of concoctions. Margaritas take center stage. Names like Walker Texas Ranger, Stayin’ Alive and Gun Slinger get your attention. My favorite is a pure mix of Cabo Wabo, Cointreau and lime called Jackelope.
Select from specialty rum cocktails like Go Gaucho, Surf Rider and a Snozzberry Daiquiri. They also make a Cucumber Mojito. Vodka-based creations like Jalapeno Salty Dog and North of Cuba sure sound interesting.
If gin is your favorite, you have offerings to look forward to like The Post House and Blueberry Sour. The very brave can order an It’s Lit. Have even more courage? The Deep End may be calling your name.
Up in Smoke and City Slicker are for whiskey lovers. Spiked sodas and boozy freeze pops are other alternatives.
The other center attraction are beers. Lots of them. No surprise at the top of the list is Lonestar. Corona, Carta Blanca and Tecate are right there, too. Fancy Stella or Guinness? Not a problem.
A number of craft beers are on the menu. Provocative examples include Fairhope Cheap Sunglasses and Ghost Train Kaleidoscope.
There are several basic wines by the glass. Most bases are covered including rosé and a sparkling.
Barbecue plates take center stage on the main menu. Your choice from brisket, pork, turkey, chicken, sausage and ribs. Nine different sides include two green veggies and a salad.
There are tacos including carnitas, chicken, beef and fried fish. Christin’s cheezy chicken enchiladas lead the parade along with ones made with chorizo. King George enchiladas have carnitas, brisket, chili and more.
Sure there are apps, with some to share, main course salads and sandwiches including the Diner Burger. The double option will last you all day.
Attention — the plates are where the gold lies. Think wings, chicken fried steak, fried chicken and catfish plus a tasty rib-eye steak. See I told you.
If there’s any room left, try the banana pudding or Memaw’s eclair.
Bow & Arrow has changed. As David told me, “We took a leap of faith and converted the whole operation into a full-service, sit- down restaurant. Talk about pivot.” Yes, that is a turnaround.
Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 11 to 9 and Sunday 10 to 2. Christin tells me there’s a live wait list option through RESY. Download the RESY app and go from there.. The drive-up window will be in operation soon. Catch details on their website.
Pay Bow & Arrow a visit really soon. Chances are you will be back.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
