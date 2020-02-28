Soups remind us of hearty fare. Rich with flavor and heavy enough to give us fuel for a winter’s day.
We also think about stews with root veggies and ingredients we associate with crisp fall weather. So why not keep serving soups as winter wanes.
The groundhog spoke and told us we are having an early spring. Why not look at some more soups. I sure like them all year long.
When the height of oyster season moved on, we used to step into spring with chicken and asparagus soup at Jimmy’s. It was chicken and veggie stock with onions, carrots, asparagus and fresh herbs.
You can substitute sweet green peas for the asparagus. A purée of either of those green veggies and onions makes a good soup, too. Add some cream for a pretty effect.
One of my favorite soups is the one known as avgolemono — egg and lemon. We made it in class a couple of years ago, and folks still talk about it.
It’s rich chicken stock simmered with orzo, rice-shaped pasta. When finished with lemon juice, it becomes refreshing satisfaction. My friend Marcie Smith adds shredded chicken to make it a main course.
The beautiful French crème de laitue — lettuce cream — is a classic. Chicken stock and simmered lettuce then finished with cold butter stirred in and fresh lettuce greens on top.
There’s little better soup than clear chicken broth used to simmer an assortment of mushrooms. Garnish with green onions.
Just like so many others, what great simple soups.
An easy soup making technique is to use a little butter and olive oil to gently sauté leeks or onions with a touch of garlic until very tender and sweet. Count on an hour or more to get it right. Add some water if things get a little dry.
Add a veggie or two, cut into bite-size pieces, along with chicken stock.
Simmer until tender. When the texture is just right, mix in some cream and you have it. You can whiz it smooth or leave the pieces as they are for two different soups from the same ingredients.
The folks in New Orleans love artichokes. Simmer hearts in the basic leek or onion mixture above. Fennel is another good addition to spring soups. Its slight anise overtones add a nice dimension to anything it goes into. The fronds are a wonderful garnish.
I am a big curry fan. You can add your favorite version or just curry powder to any spring soup. It will be so good.
And the number available makes for an almost endless variety. Apples make a perfect partner as do carrots and pears. And don’t forget potatoes.
Thinner soups can be thickened by pureeing. They are improved by grilled bread or your cornbread served alongside. The better the bread is, the better the soup.
You can also add seafood to these soups. Chopped shrimp or rich crabmeat make for an easy addition that results in a new dish. The same is true with sliced grape tomatoes. Another dish shows up from something you already have.
That reminds me that a good soup can be an excellent sauce. Make some extra and use is as a pasta sauce a couple of days later. It it’s thin, use angle hair or spaghetti. For a thicker soup, get out the penne or shells. A touch of grated Parm makes them even better.
When fresh herbs begin to sprout — some of mine are already there — have a field day with them. Add to provide flavor, color and variety.
Yes class, you can add bacon to most any of these!
Don’t forget the wonderfully interesting soup possibilities of spring and beyond. It’ll be time to give some a try real soon.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.