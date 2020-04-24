We all have them. Food likes and dislikes — plus lots of gray areas.
For some reason, there are well-prepared foods we don’t like. So much so we won’t eat them. Then there are some things we will eat fixed most any way. Some crave flavor. Others lean toward plain.
What about those gray areas? Most foods fall into that definition. Not our favorite yet OK. Food preferences are fine. A few make sense. Most don’t. Yet we are grown-ups, and they are what they are.
We often select not just by taste, but by appearance, smell or texture. It shouldn’t stop us from having it. It’s just not our preference.
We hear it said, “I’m a picky eater.” Then another person says, “Whatever. It doesn’t matter to me.” Two sides of the coin. Every day. All day.
What’s a picky eater? To get some ideas about this, I asked several friends to give me their definition. I will share some of those with you.
First, let me tell you — I’m a picky eater. Most of you are surprised. “But it sounds like you’ll eat anything.” Well they’re right. I will try most anything. What I’m picky about is quality, preparation and appearance.
Here are some of the things I heard about picky eaters.
That don’t look right. Has no shades of gray when it comes to what is good. Won’t even try, either the concept throws them off or they tasted once and reacted poorly. My picky eating really comes from a general disinterest in food. Except I still want fried chicken. Someone who won’t even try new things. It’s about giving a dish a shot and not being scared of something different. One who is reluctant or refuses to try new or unfamiliar dishes. Those who draw boundaries around what they won’t eat and announce it with pride. Refuses to try new foods, or even old familiar foods, with the preconceived notion that they won’t like them. Doesn’t know what they’re missing! And as a chef said — “Always finds hair in their food!”
There are eliminators. Sometimes it’s on religious or moral grounds. There are vegetarians, pescatarians and vegans. All of those eliminate foods more than they choose them. They also have versions of what they don’t eat made with what they do. But within their groups you will find picky eaters.
There are selectors. Those people pick only certain foods. They avoid things in the way they choose. It can also be due to a true aversion or allergies.
Little room
We all pick foods based on experience. We buy things at the grocery store or order on a restaurant menu often based on what we have had before. We have little adventure.
All of us have preferred ways of preparation. We like it made a certain way. We turn our backs on other methods. Restaurants lure us with new dishes.
My request — don’t pass along your food dislikes. Or at least try not to.
Children and grandchildren are the usual victims. They eat what we say. What we say to eat is often limited to what we prefer. It’s true. We don’t care for it, then they usually don’t get to experience it. We make little room for anything new.
A friend said about her young daughter: “We try very hard to make sure she is always trying new things and reminding her that it doesn’t matter what her friends eat.”
A chef told me: “It easy to nuke chicken nuggets or hit the fast food drive-thru. A lot of parents don’t care enough to provide their children with nutritious meals.”
Here’s one that hit it on the head: “As a child I was required to take at least one bite of any new food. If I didn’t like it, I didn’t have to eat any more that meal. Next time that food was served, I had to try at least one bite. Kids’ tastes change.”
I think that sums it up. Don’t saddle your children and others with your dislikes. Make sure they aren’t missing anything.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
