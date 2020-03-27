Coronavirus has us in turmoil.
We are being careful. Hand washing — like we ought to do all the time. Food service is cleaning extra well, as they should. Take out is suddenly easier, as it should be. The packaging is good as we expect it to be. Delivery is no longer a pain.
There’s some price relief because we aren’t getting the ambiance and service we pay for in a restaurant. Gratuities are sometimes shared, as is fair. Employees are taking clean seriously.
Many of us are operating just like we should be anyway. Clean around food.
Restaurants are feeling the pain, as is all of hospitality and travel. The employees sure are. Locally, some restaurants are extending a real effort to step up and make it easier. I’ve talked to several and here are some things they are doing.
Red Clay Brewing in downtown Opelika has a special menu of “combo” items. John Corbin told me he wants to keep it simple and easy. He plans to offer casseroles to go very soon. His final words were, “get out and support your community.”
Tim Lowery at Jim Bob’s on First Avenue has a drive-up window. They will bring your order out just like they do at Susie K’s, plus deliver.
When I spoke to Matt Poirier at The Hound, he shared quite a list of what they have going. He’s streamlining the menu to make ordering and preparation easier and quicker. Prices have been reduced. He has gone to in-house delivery service. The goal is to keep employees working and provide better service to their customers.
The Hound features bourbon. With the ABC law relaxing at this time, you can buy those for yourself. Soon there will be a “bourbon of the day” available, plus half-price wines already. Matt says they are listening to their customers and trying to do what they want safely.
Chef Al at Fratelli’s is making his lunch menu and pricing available at dinner as well. Their other special pricing offers remain in effect.
Café 123 has a social distancing menu. David Bancroft is offering curb-side cuisine. Christin says she’s enjoying selling wine to go. Ariccia is offering pick up lunch and dinner. Pannie-George has family meals bought out to you.
Christian Watson of The Waverly Local has a special menu too. He has casseroles and meals to take home plus offerings you prepare yourself.
The Depot is no exception. When I spoke with Chef Scott Simpson, he told me he is offering a special menu every day. He is still making food to order even though you take it home. He told me all gratuities are going to furloughed staff. They have some great wine specials.
Scott said, “Our goal is to bring a smile to our guests and friends. Be that silver lining.”
The pizza folks are still delivering, and Asian specialties are still available to go.
Delivery services are bringing food from more restaurants. There are specials available including free deals.
The good thing is most all our local restaurants are there for us. Special menus with adjusted pricing are everywhere. More innovations are happening every day. Restaurants are changing to fulfill our needs. Likely your favorite restaurants have revised menus. Get online and find out.
During this time of change, curb-side pickup is the norm. Safe packaging is common. No-touch services are available.
New approaches are born every day. Menus change as do hours of operation. Inventories are flexible. There’s only so much.
Advice. Call before going. Orders are being accepted by phone and online. Many places aren’t dealing with cash. So be prepared.
This column was completed on Monday, March 23. Some info may have changed by the print date.
Keep supporting our local restaurants. They need our business to stay in business.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
