Restaurants are inspected by a local health official. In our case, it’s the Lee County office of The Alabama Department of Public Health.
The inspectors spend every day checking on kitchens preparing and serving food to the public. In Lee County, that’s over 500 places. Each location is visited at least twice per year. It’s a full-time job for more than one person.
Note that I said kitchens. It’s what is known as the back of the house in the restaurant business. Inspectors take a careful look at the kitchen, any storage rooms and receiving places, server preparation areas, the bars and beverage service and the bathrooms. For the most part, nothing else is inspected unless there’s a need.
Wow, that’s lots of things to look at. Yet it’s not the entire restaurant. Most of the part that we use is not part of a normal visit for an inspector. Unless something really stands out, it’s not addressed during their visit.
No doubt we should be concerned about certain things in the area of the restaurant we use and how clean they are. Let’s take a look at some things we should notice and how we can handle the situation.
The first thing is the door. Unless someone opens it, you are touching the same door that many other people have done recently. You are adding whatever you brought with you to the same handle that others have done the same thing to.
So right off the bat, we are encountering something that’s likely not clean.
If you are seated, the chair you are using has probably not been cleaned right before you sat down. The table top has likely been cleaned. But maybe not all of it. And how well was it cleaned and was what was used sanitary? All good questions and the answers might scare you.
Then comes the menu. Oh boy. Those may not have been cleaned in quite some time. And people are touching all over them. That includes your host or server who likely didn’t wash their hands before they picked up the menus. Those are hot beds of dirt and germs.
What to do? Go to the bathroom and wash your hands as soon as you get there or shortly thereafter. Otherwise have a little wipe to do the job for you.
Do you have to use a touch screen? Bet lots of others have used it that same day.
Inspectors regularly take a close look at ice machines. Lots of stuff can go on in there. Bacteria can build up and you don’t want to know what’s in the bottom of the bin.
Restaurants do a pretty good job of handling that situation. But the water for the ice may not be well filtered and that can be a problem.
I don’t get lemons at a restaurant unless I really know what they’re doing. You don’t know who prepared them and how sanitary they were.
Your server just put it on your glass. No gloves. If the slices come in a little bowl, probably no gloves either. Sometimes lemon slices are not really fresh. Simple. Avoid them.
Salad bars are frightening. Very little if anything is cooked. People are touching things all over the place. Yes, there are tongs but they’re touching them. These are not for me.
Buffets are not on my list at all. If you have to go to one, sit and wait until they bring out something. Go get that right away. As to desserts, get soft serve or something on a high shelf. Avoid sprinkles and things like that. Condiments in general can be a problem.
Trays. Yikes. Wonder when those were cleaned?
What about those salt and pepper shakers and squeeze bottles on your table? The sauces? Those might not have been wiped down in quite some time.
Got your attention? Sure hope so. One of the best ways to handle sanitation in a public area is to take something with you. A couple of little towels you can open to clean your hands or something else sure come in handy.
One more thing. Avoid rubbing your eyes, nose and mouth. We pick up lots of germs that way. Washing your hands is one of the best things you can do.
Enjoy your time out. Restaurants are fun. Just be aware that there are lots of gotchas out there that you can easily avoid.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
