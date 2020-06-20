The recent necessity of restaurant dining room closures left those businesses wondering what to do.
Some simply closed and a few to never reopen. Others have done a brisk takeout business and delivery. It also sparked some places to offer meals for us to make at home. Some offered wine as well. ABC laws were amended to allow for that.
Now that restaurant dining rooms have reopened on a limited basis, things have changed. Most of the takeout dishes are still available and so is curbside delivery. Hopefully, that’s here to stay.
One local restaurant has gone so far as to open a food and wine market and intends to keep it that way. Those are the people at The Depot in Auburn. Recently, I spoke with chef Scott Simpson. He filled me in on how The Depot Provisions Market works.
The weekly menu of available fare is published at The Depot’s website on Wednesdays. Orders are placed online and paid by credit card. They must be completed before noon on Fridays.
Quantities are limited. Availability shows on the order form. Pickup is between 12 to 2 on the following Saturday. Their contactless marketplace has helped local producers get product safely to the public.
Some of the items have already gone through the sous vide process. They have been precooked and ready for us to finish. For example, a chicken breast, touched with thyme, Cajun BBQ chimichurri chicken legs and a prime Australian ribeye seasoned with garlic and rosemary. Tough to choose where to start.
If you are into fish and shellfish, you are right at home. Crab cakes, oysters and lobster. A mighty strong trio. There’s also fresh gulf red snapper and more.
Beef lovers are right at home with some special offerings. A prime NY strip steak from Linz Farms. Also, half-pound Waygu burgers with brioche buns.
Six-generation Iowa pork producer Beeler’s Farm Can Can Pork Chops are a special treat. I used their bacon at Jimmy’s. Cooper’s Cajun Smoked Andouille is another find.
Sides like garlic roasted wild mushrooms in truffle cream sauce and rosemary gold potatoes will finish a plate in style.
House-made radicchio and fennel kimchi will add a spicy note to a lunch or dinner. The pure beauty of Gratitude Farms Bibb lettuce is great with The Depot’s own vinaigrette.
Miss the taste of The Depot’s Pimento Cheese? I know I do. It’s available. It’s an American Cheese Society first-place winner. They use cheese from Sweet Grass Dairy in Thomasville. There’s also a weekly cheese board.
Other goodies include white truffle honey and extra virgin olive oil from Georgia Farm. Plus peach habanero preserves from my friends at Hornsby Farms.
Want a dessert? The Depot’s bananas Foster crème brûlée bread pudding is on the menu at the provisions market. Yum.
Good news is that, with advance notice, Chef Scott will honor our special requests. The staff will provide culinary hints, too. Plans are to expand these services.
Wines
Last Saturday, Aimee picked up our order. I selected a summer cassoulet with chicken, white beans and fennel; Catelli Family Farms veal chops; and Carolina rainbow trout seasoned and ready to sauté or bake plus an artisan asiago loaf to finish at home. Spicy pickled jalapeno carrots were lagniappe from the chef. What a special weekend feast.
We had the trout on Sunday. It was outstanding. It came with lemon, butter and capers. The cassoulet was an excellent lunch with asiago bread. The veal chop was amazing. It was so well-cut. The long bone looked great.
Wine is another feature of the provisions market. All types are represented and at very affordable prices. Most range from $15 to $30. There’s a nice variety with a few special bottles as well.
The Depot’s Provisions Market is a perfect addition to our weekly shopping opportunities. I know I plan to be back at once.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
