Loyal readers will remember about our staycations. That’s exactly what we did on Memorial Day weekend.
Let’s take a look at some of the things we made at home.
Breakfast is a rare happening at our house. It usually consists of orange juice — we use a great brand called Natalie’s — and there may be coffee. It’s usually Starbucks Verona for us; however, I have lost my taste for coffee this year. I still brew it for Aimee, but not even the smell thrills me now.
There’s no better candidate for a special time at the beginning of summer than a well-made sandwich. We made sure to have our share. A tomato sandwich was the first. It’s hard to get better than that. It sure was good.
We had a nice thick burger with sharp cheddar and bacon, plus a slice of ripe tomato. It was just right, one of those where the juice leaks out on your hands. And we had a hot dog, adorned with olive salad and cheese just like a New Orleans muffuletta. It was a real treat with some Zapps chips served on the side.
For a special lunch, we had steamed mussels. Gosh, they were amazing. This huge bowl of shining black wonders was covered with chopped garlic and parsley. Served with thick crusty bread and lots of rich broth, it was a visit to a Paris bistro on a warm afternoon.
We had a roasted pork rack coated with paste made from mustard and rosemary for dinner that day. It was served with baked tomatoes, heavy with fresh basil, and was one fine dinner.
We also picked up some tasty takeout. The 16-inch pizza from Johnny Brusco’s overflowed out of the box — real New York style and quite rewarding. An Italian sandwich from Marcos hit the spot for a late lunch. All we needed that night was a plate of cheddar eggs, made from hose special ones I get from Dean Hornsby. Perfection.
There is roast chicken on Friday night when I’m lucky, and that’s exactly what I got. It was a 3-pound bird from Sanderson Farms. My Instacart shopper, Deidra, selected it just for me. It was succulently roasted with fresh thyme, salt and pepper.
Our pasta night was linguine sauced with tender shrimp and lemon butter. It is hard to get better than that.
We also made an interesting dinner from what we had on hand. It was oysters wrapped with smoked salmon, lightly sautéed and splashed with white wine. A few mushroom caps and prosciutto made for find accompaniment.
Baby back ribs brushed with a sauce from Rufus Teague hit the spot on Memorial Day. All we needed was sweet corn and plenty of time to enjoy.
Some mighty nice wines made these find foods even better. Reds from Lockwood, Joseph Phelps, Estancia, Rosemount, Alderbrook and Guenoc were sure good. A pair of rosés did their part. Kerner was an interesting white wine. Others included a Godello, and blends from Caymus and Chateau Garabond. The best was a Muscadet paired with those mussels. Exquisite.
For us, staying home proved to be a winner, thanks to good food and wine, and some nice music. I’m ready for the next one.
