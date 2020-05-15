There are days – and especially these days – when we look for comfort. Things we gravitate to. Things we know.
Food fits in that category for some, and I happily raise my hand. And those foods and/or dishes can be as varied as their admirers, as well as the cuisines.
Mexican food is a comfort for me, and I thought it should be my choice for this week’s food review. That’s why I visited El Patron Mexican Grill in Opelika.
For those who have read me before, you know my affinity for taco salads, but I felt I should change it up. After a look at the restaurant’s menu, which offers quite a bit, I settled on the ground beef quesadillas.
The quesadillas are served with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole. All fabulous things in my book (I particularly love sliced and diced tomatoes, especially with cooked beef.)
The ground beef had a lovely seasoning. I really enjoyed it. And the quesadillas were plentifully packed. The guacamole was also quite good. And I can be kind of picky when it comes to guacamole.
The meal was substantial, and that’s before the chips and salsa I also received. The salsa had a delightful kick by the way. With tax, my order was $10.63. A great price.
Mexican food was a good choice and so was El Patron.
