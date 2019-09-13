Nothing is better than going to brunch on a Sunday morning after a college football game.
Fortunately for me, I was able to crawl out of bed and to my car in time to get Sunday brunch after the Auburn-Tulane game Saturday night.
Since it was a game day weekend in Auburn, I decided to venture to Opelika for my favorite meal with a group of my friends who were in town.
We decided to go to Zazu Gastropub.
Zazu only serves brunch on Sunday, so it couldn’t have worked out any better for us. When we got there, we were told there would be a 30-minute wait despite numerous open tables.
We later learned we had to wait because several reservations were arriving at Zazu around the time we got there, a reasonable request.
Thankfully, we were seated in less than 30 minutes.
When we sat down, the three of us immediately struggled to decide on what to order because there were so many tasty items.
After several minutes, we decided. I opted for the chicken and waffles. My friend Selena decided to get two eggs with bacon, home fries and toast. My friend Emma decided to get the breakfast enchiladas as well as the sweet corn hush puppies.
My total came out to about $18 with tip, a reasonable price for Sunday brunch.
Emma’s appetizer came out rather quickly. They smelled amazing, and thankfully she let me have one. Let me just say, I am not a hush puppy person; however, these hush puppies are amazing.
They were warm, crunchy on the outside while still soft on the inside. Oh, and they had Cotija cheese on them and were served with chipotle aioli. They were divine.
Not long after, our entrees came out. If my chicken and waffles tasted half as good as it looked, I knew I was in for a treat.
The chicken was fantastic. The breading on the chicken was some of the best seasoning I have ever had on fried chicken. The waffles were just as good. The waffles also had some raw sugar sprinkled on them, which was a great touch.
I didn’t eat my home fries because I still had to eat semi-healthy.
Both Selena and Emma loved their dishes as well.
It has been days since I ate brunch, and it is still living in my dreams at night. So, when will it be Sunday again so I can eat more brunch at Zazu?
