Like most Southerners, I love fried chicken. And also like most Southerners, I’ve loved fried chicken the majority of my life.
My affection runs so deep that when fried chicken is an option on a restaurant’s menu, I almost never order the grilled version. For this food review, I made an exception, and I was still a winner.
I decided to go The Breezeway in Opelika. The downtown establishment has a great hometown feel about it, and when I was there, it had steady business the entire time. That’s in addition to the people already sitting at tables.
I ordered the Breezeway Basket. It comes with five fingers, which the menus says you can get “hand breaded and fried” or “marinated a minimum of 24 hours and grilled,” fries, slaw and Texas Toast.
My meal also came with a dipping sauce, but the grilled chicken tasted great without it. The seasoning was just right. I still used the dipping sauce with the chicken, but mostly with my fries. The coleslaw was nice too and wasn’t an afterthought, which I appreciated.
The cost of my meal, along with the drink I added, was $11.21. Pretty good, especially with the amount of food I received.
The Breezeway will see me again. There’s more on its menu I want to try, but it will be hard not to order its grilled chicken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.