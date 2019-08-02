This week’s food review took me to the new Opelika restaurant Eleanor’s.
Eleanor’s opened in June and its menu called to me when I went to its website.
I’ll put it this way: It’s not a large menu, but there’s plenty on it. And I tend to find that when a menu isn’t too big the restaurant does a good job at what it serves. Eleanor’s didn’t disappoint.
I decided to go to Eleanor’s during lunch and ordered the fried chicken sandwich. My sandwich, as well as the other “Bigs” on the lunch menu, came with a side and a drink. My side of choice was mac 'n cheese.
The sandwich was delicious. So delicious that I want to order it again…and again. And maybe one more time for good measure. The House pickles it came with were particularly lovely, and the mac 'n cheese was just as nice.
With tax, my meal was $10, which I thought was a great price for everything you get.
Eleanor’s is a nice space. I got my meal to-go, but I definitely want to go back and eat-in. I also want to try its desserts. Candy apples and gelato are two of the sweets on the menu.