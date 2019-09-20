Luster is the new name of the café inside Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art in Auburn. For this week’s food review, I decided to check out the new menu.
I should really say “this week’s new menu” since the menu changes each week.
Proof of the Pudding and Ross House Coffee handle the fare at Luster. It’s a lovely place to sit down and eat. Extremely relaxing, and who doesn’t need that. But I also saw a person getting her food to-go after I arrived.
The menu offered a Fall Salad, a smoked turkey wrap, an Italian Panini and potato soup. I felt like a sandwich, so I narrowed in on the turkey wrap and panini and went for the panini. The sandwich description was sliced ham, salami, arugula, sliced tomato and pesto aioli. It was also served with chips and a pickle.
I enjoyed my panini. The pesto aioli was nice touch in addition to being delicious. I really thought it brought everything together. I also noticed the thick slices of ham on the sandwich. In fact, I enjoyed the whole meal. With tax and with the soft drink I ordered, my cost came to $11.50.
As I was leaving, I almost ordered a dessert to take with me to eat later, but decided it could be a treat for when I come back. Because I will be back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.