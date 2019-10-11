I have a soft spot in my heart for Italian food. Well it’s actually a whole lot more than a spot. I love the cuisine.
And that love for Italian food took me to Fratelli’s Ristorante Italiano for this review.
After looking over Fratelli’s menu, I decided to order the Diavola pizza and the Sfogliatella for dessert. I wanted to try some different Italian dishes.
My typical go-to pizzas are either cheese or pepperoni, but I wanted to get out of my comfort zone. And when I think Italian dessert, my thoughts normally go to Tiramisu, so Sfogliatella was new for me.
Everything was delicious. The pizza description on the menu was mozzarella, sliced pepperoni, sausages, sliced olives and red crushed pepper in a red sauce. I ordered the 10-inch pizza — you could also get a 14-inch pizza — and had plenty left over for another meal. I also loved the pizza dough. And pizza dough matters to me.
The Sfogliatella, a filled pastry, has left me craving for more. I received two of them in the order and only ate one, saving the other for later. Sfogliatella is now one of my favorite desserts.
With tax, the cost of my pizza and dessert was $22.84, which I thought was pretty good.
The look inside Fratelli’s was so charming I wish I had planned to eat in. The member of the staff who helped me was also extremely nice and helpful. I’ll definitely be visiting the restaurant again.
