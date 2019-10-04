Have you ever seen a social media trend and thought to yourself, “Man, I’d really like to try that”?
For me, that trend is edible cookie dough. I have seen post after post of people enjoy this seemingly delicious treat, but I have yet to try it…until Monday.
I recently found out that Mylks Cookies in downtown Auburn has come under new ownership and offers a wide array of treats including, you guessed it, edible cookie dough.
This Monday was a particularly rough Monday for me, so I decided I was going to splurge and try this amazing treat.
Mylks’ edible cookie dough bar has more choices than I could have ever imagined. It had snickerdoodle, white chocolate blueberry, green apple, peanut butter and many more.
The store also offers several sizes of cookie dough, allowing you to get one scoop, two scoops or three scoops.
After careful consideration, I decided to get a single scoop of red velvet cookie dough.
Oh, and let me tell you, one scoop was much more than I was expecting. It was a generous portion size.
My total came to about $5 with tip, a great price for this locally made treat that was served in a large portion.
The red velvet cookie dough had white chocolate chips and crushed Oreos. It looked heavenly.
Let me tell you, it was every bit as heavenly as I could have imagined when I took my first bite. It was creamy, sweet and just plain delicious.
Eating it reminded me of my childhood, eating raw cookie dough out of the bowl when my mom and I would make Christmas cookies.
So, if you want to take your chance at trying a social media trend food to become an influencer, Mylks is the place to go. I may not be an influencer, or want to be one, but you will find me here again next time I crave dessert.
