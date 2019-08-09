Fun fact about me, I love sushi. It is one of my weaknesses.
I haven’t had it in a while and got a massive craving for it Friday.
I tend to go to the same sushi restaurants over and over again, so this time I went to Yelp.com to find a new place to try.
Yelp led me to Sushi Bistro in Moores Mill. It had good reviews online so I decided to give it a shot.
Sushi Bistro is a tiny restaurant. It had a couple of tables and a small bar. Thankfully, it wasn’t overly crowded, and I got a table right away.
As I looked at the menu, I had a hard time deciding. The restaurant and numerous sushi rolls on the menu that had my mouth watering.
I decided to try the Daniel Special Roll, the number one recommend roll on Yelp. I also decided to get the Yummy Roll because one roll simply wasn’t going to satisfy my growling stomach.
The cost of the two rolls came to about $23, not a terrible price for quality sushi.
Shortly after ordering, my rolls arrived, and boy, they looked amazing.
I decided to try the Daniel Special Roll first. Inside the roll was tempura shrimp with green onion and masago. The roll was topped with cooked scallops, crab and shrimp. It looked simply divine… and it was.
I couldn’t stop eating the roll. The sauces drizzled on the roll made it even better.
Next was the Yummy Roll, which was a spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, lettuce and masago roll with three sauces drizzled over it.
The roll definitely lived up to its name. It was light and yummy with every bite.
Yes, I did eat every last bit of each roll. I have no regrets.
You will 100 percent find me back at Sushi Bistro again and again.