Sometimes I get the craving for tapas. Weird, I know.
Last week I found out a restaurant in downtown Auburn started serving tapas at night. Wait, it gets better. The restaurant is a doughnut shop.
The University Donut Company recently began offering southern-style tapas at its evening restaurant, UDCO Wine & Tapas Bar.
Oh yeah, UDCO Wine & Tapas Bar is also a wine bar four nights a week.
I decided to give it a shot last Friday night since I happen to love the restaurant’s doughnuts.
The restaurant was relatively empty at about 6 p.m. However, the bar was completely full. I opted to grab a seat at one of the several tables in the restaurant.
I was waited on promptly, but I had a difficult time deciding what to order.
The menu had a handful of southern tapas, including pimento cheese, grits and Conecuh sausage. It was a good thing that I was very hungry because I was able to order several items instead of just one.
The prices of the items were slightly high for small bites, ranging from about $6 to $25 with an average price of $8.
I ended up ordering Gouda Grits with BBQ Pork, dates and roasted Brussels sprouts.
My total, with tip, came out to about $30, a little pricy in my opinion.
It didn’t take long for my first two bites to come out. My eyes lit up like a Christmas tree when I saw the Gouda Grits.
The grits were cheesy, well-flavored and perfectly made. Not to mention, the pork barbecue on top of the grits was divine. I wish I had ordered two bowls of it because it was so good.
The Brussels sprouts were nothing special, but keep in mind I am a self-proclaimed health nut so my taste is healthy food is rather refined.
The dates came out last as a dessert. When the plate arrived, my eyes lit up once again. The dates were stuffed with whipped goat cheese and were wrapped with bacon. They were also drizzled with honey.
It took no time for me to eat all six dates.
Overall, I found my meal delicious yet disappointing for the price. However, if you are looking for just a small snack, UDCO Wine & Tapas Bar is the perfect spot.