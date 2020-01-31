New restaurants are beginning to pop up throughout the local community.
Here’s a list of the ones that we know have opened. We have included an interactive map just so you can see where the newest restaurants are located in relation to you.
New restaurants
- Insomnia Cookies - Open January
- Big Mike's Steakhouse - Open January
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.