Did you accidentally burn your turkey? Or maybe your dog ate the half of the Thanksgiving meal you made. 

If that's the case, don't worry, there are several dining options open in the area on Thanksgiving Day. 

Here is a list with some of the restaurants that will be serving guests on Thanksgivings:

Ariccia Trattoria

  • Location: 241 South College Street, Auburn
  • Hours: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 5:30-10 p.m.
  • Thanksgiving menu: Thanksgiving buffet.
  • Price: $45/person

Auburn Marriott Opelika Hotel at Grand National

  • Location: 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika
  • Hours: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. seatings
  • Thanksgiving menu: Thanksgiving buffet
  • Price: $42/person, $21/child age 7-12, free for children age 6 and younger

Cracker Barrel

  • Location: 1051 Fox Run Avenue, Opelika
  • Hours: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Thanksgiving menu items: Turkey n' Dressing meal, chocolate pecan pie, pecan pie, apple pecan streusel, apple pie

Golden Corral

  • Location: 2301 Birmingham Highway, Opelika
  • Hours: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Thanksgiving menu items: Thanksgiving Day buffet with roasted beef, turkey, ham, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole and coconut cake

Hamilton’s

  • Location: 274 E. Magnolia Avenue, Auburn
  • Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Marriott at Grand National - Thanksgiving Day Brunch

  • Location: 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika
  • Hours: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Price: $38/adult, $19/child, free for 5-years-old and younger
  • Information: Reservations must be made in advance

McDonald’s

  • Location: 1634 Opelika Road, Auburn
  • Hours: Opens at 3 p.m.

McDonald's

  • Locations: 2057 Tiger Town Parkway, Opelika; 1104 Columbus Parkway, Opelika; 224 West Magnolia Avenue, Auburn; 2372 South College Street, Auburn; 2900 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
  • Hours: Regular hours

Mellow Mushroom

  • Location: 128 North College Street, Auburn
  • Hours: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Shrimp Basket

  • Location: 1651 South College Street, Auburn
  • Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Waffle House

  • Locations: 2064 Interstate Drive, Opelika; 907 Fox Run Parkway, Opelika; 1738 Opelika Road, Auburn; 2346 Bent Creek Road, Auburn; 2167 South College Street; 110 West Glenn Avenue, Auburn
  • Hours: 24 hours

