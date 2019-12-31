Spa at Grand National

The third-floor gym has Technogym training equipment and lockers for members. 

Are your pants feeling a bit too tight from all the Christmas cookies and holiday treats?

Many people make New Year's resolutions to lose weight or to feel healthier and better about themselves.

There are numerous gyms located throughout local communities serving all ages. We compiled a list of the gyms you can head to sweat off those holiday treats: 

All In Crossfit

  • Location: 1747 Ogletree Rd., Auburn
  • Hours: Monday-Friday 5 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; Saturday 9-10 a.m.; Closed Sunday
  • Website: http://allincrossfit.com/

Anytime Fitness

Auburn Academy of Martial Arts

  • Location: 323 Airport Road J, Auburn
  • Hours: Tuesday 10-11:15 a.m., 3:05-7:35 p.m.; Wednesday 3:05-7:50 p.m.; Closed Thursday-Monday
  • Website: http://www.auburnacademy.com/

Auburn Adventure Boot Camp for Women

  • Location: E. University Drive, Auburn
  • Hours: Monday-Friday 5:30-6:30 a.m., 6-7 p.m.; Closed Saturday and Sunday
  • Website: n/a

Auburn Jiu Jitsu

  • Location: 758 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn
  • Hours: Monday-Thursday 4-8:30 p.m.; Friday 4-7:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Closed Sunday
  • Website: https://auburn-jiujitsu.com/

Auburn Mixed Martial Arts

Auburn University Campus Recreation and the Recreation and Wellness Center

  • Location: 601 Heisman Dr., Auburn
  • Hours: Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. – 12 a.m.; Friday 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday noon-10 p.m.
  • Website: http://campusrec.auburn.edu/

Backbone CrossFit

Clean Cut Elite

Club Pilates

Complete Elite Fitness

Cross Fit on the Plains

Eightfold Fitness

  • Location: 569 Lee Road 53, #4, Auburn
  • Hours: Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday, 7:30 – 5 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – noon; Closed Sunday
  • Website: https://www.eightfoldfitness.net/

Fitness Together – Auburn

Frank Brown Recreation Center – City of Auburn

Fundamental Fitness

  • Location: 1305 Opelika Rd., Auburn
  • Hours: Monday-Friday 5:30-7 a.m., 9:30-10:30 a.m., 1:30-6:30 p.m.; Closed Saturday and Sunday
  • Website: n/a

Health Plus Fitness Center

  • Location: 1171 Gatewood Dr. #101, Auburn
  • Hours: Monday-Friday 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 6:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sunday 1-7 p.m.
  • Website: http://www.healthplusfitness.com/

Kage Fit

  • Location: 3613 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
  • Hours: Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Wednesday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Closed Saturday and Sunday
  • Website: http://kagefit.me/

Max Fitness

Metrics Fitness Lab

  • Location: 2408 E. University Dr., #106, Auburn
  • Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 5:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 5:45 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Saturday 7-8:30 a.m.; Closed Sunday
  • Website: http://metricsfitnesslab.com/

Megan Meisner Fitness

Moore’s Mill Club Fitness Center

  • Location: Ogletree Village
  • Hours: Monday-Friday 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Website: http://www.mooresmillclub.com/

My Gym Auburn

Neighborhood Barre

Opelika SportsPlex & Aquatics

Orangetheory Fitness Auburn

Planet Fitness

Pure Barre

  • Location: 2415 Moores Mill Rd., #240, Auburn
  • Hours: Monday and Wednesday 6 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 6 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Friday 6 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 7-10:30 a.m.; Sunday 1:30-3:30 p.m.
  • Website: http://purebarre.com/al-auburn

Purvelo Auburn

The Golf Performance Studio of Auburn

The Yoga Room

Tiger Iron Gym

True40 Auburn

  • Location: 819 East Glenn Avenue, Auburn
  • Hours: Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 7:30-11:30 a.m.; Closed Sunday
  • Website: http://www.true40studio.com/

Work-IT! Dance Fitness

  • Location: 718 Columbus Pkwy., Opelika
  • Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Saturday 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Closed Friday and Sunday
  • Website: http://jenniferkb.zumba.com/

Yogafly Studio

7SYNERGY

  • Location: 705 Avenue D, Opelika
  • Hours: Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 4 – 6 p.m.
  • Website: https://7synergy.co/

9Round Fitness

  • Location: 1499 South College St., Suite G, Auburn
  • Hours: Monday & Wednesday 6 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 2:30 – 8 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 2:30 – 8 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.. 2:30 – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – noon; Closed Sunday
  • Website: https://www.9round.com/fitness/Auburn-al-x9832

