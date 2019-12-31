Are your pants feeling a bit too tight from all the Christmas cookies and holiday treats?
Many people make New Year's resolutions to lose weight or to feel healthier and better about themselves.
There are numerous gyms located throughout local communities serving all ages. We compiled a list of the gyms you can head to sweat off those holiday treats:
All In Crossfit
- Location: 1747 Ogletree Rd., Auburn
- Hours: Monday-Friday 5 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; Saturday 9-10 a.m.; Closed Sunday
- Website: http://allincrossfit.com/
Anytime Fitness
- Location: 2701 Frederick Rd., Opelika
- Hours: 24 hours
- Website: https://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/4296/Opelika-AL-36801/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=local&utm_campaign=localmaps&utm_content=4296
Auburn Academy of Martial Arts
- Location: 323 Airport Road J, Auburn
- Hours: Tuesday 10-11:15 a.m., 3:05-7:35 p.m.; Wednesday 3:05-7:50 p.m.; Closed Thursday-Monday
- Website: http://www.auburnacademy.com/
Auburn Adventure Boot Camp for Women
- Location: E. University Drive, Auburn
- Hours: Monday-Friday 5:30-6:30 a.m., 6-7 p.m.; Closed Saturday and Sunday
- Website: n/a
Auburn Jiu Jitsu
- Location: 758 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn
- Hours: Monday-Thursday 4-8:30 p.m.; Friday 4-7:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Closed Sunday
- Website: https://auburn-jiujitsu.com/
Auburn Mixed Martial Arts
- Location: 2515 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn
- Hours: Monday-Saturday 4-9 p.m.; Closed Sunday
- Website: http://www.auburnmma.com/
Auburn University Campus Recreation and the Recreation and Wellness Center
- Location: 601 Heisman Dr., Auburn
- Hours: Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. – 12 a.m.; Friday 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday noon-10 p.m.
- Website: http://campusrec.auburn.edu/
Backbone CrossFit
- Location: 2021 S. College St., Auburn
- Hours: Monday-Friday 5:45 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Closed Saturday and Sunday
- Website: http://www.backbonecrossfit.com/
Clean Cut Elite
- Location: 3768 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
- Hours: Monday-Saturday 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Closed Sunday
- Website: http://cleancut-elite.com/
Club Pilates
- Location: 2311 Bent Creek Rd., Ste. 600, Auburn
- Hours: n/a
- Website: https://www.clubpilates.com/auburn/?utm_source=google.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=yext
Complete Elite Fitness
- Location: 724 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn
- Hours: Monday-Thursday 6 a.m. – 12 a.m.; Friday 6 a.m. – noon; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon; Closed Sunday
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/completeelitefitness/
Cross Fit on the Plains
- Location: 467 N. Dean Rd., Auburn
- Hours: Monday-Friday 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 9-11 a.m.; Closed Sunday
- Website: http://crossfitontheplains.com/contact-us/
Eightfold Fitness
- Location: 569 Lee Road 53, #4, Auburn
- Hours: Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday, 7:30 – 5 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – noon; Closed Sunday
- Website: https://www.eightfoldfitness.net/
Fitness Together – Auburn
- Location: 1799 Ogletree Rd., #400
- Hours: Monday-Friday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Closed Sunday
- Website: http://fitnesstogether.com/auburn
Frank Brown Recreation Center – City of Auburn
- Location: 235 Opelika Rd., Auburn (across from U.S. Post Office)
- Hours: Monday - Thursday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Friday: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m. – noon; Sunday: 1 - 6 p.m.
- Website: https://www.auburnalabama.org/parks/facilities/frank-brown-rec-center/
Fundamental Fitness
- Location: 1305 Opelika Rd., Auburn
- Hours: Monday-Friday 5:30-7 a.m., 9:30-10:30 a.m., 1:30-6:30 p.m.; Closed Saturday and Sunday
- Website: n/a
Health Plus Fitness Center
- Location: 1171 Gatewood Dr. #101, Auburn
- Hours: Monday-Friday 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 6:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sunday 1-7 p.m.
- Website: http://www.healthplusfitness.com/
Kage Fit
- Location: 3613 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
- Hours: Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Wednesday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Closed Saturday and Sunday
- Website: http://kagefit.me/
Max Fitness
- Location: 189 E. University Dr., Auburn
- Hours: 24 hours
- Website: http://www.joinmaxfitness.com/auburn/
Metrics Fitness Lab
- Location: 2408 E. University Dr., #106, Auburn
- Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 5:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 5:45 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Saturday 7-8:30 a.m.; Closed Sunday
- Website: http://metricsfitnesslab.com/
Megan Meisner Fitness
- Location: 235 Opelika Rd., #3901, Auburn
- Hours: Sunday-Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Website: http://meganmeisnerfitness.com/
Moore’s Mill Club Fitness Center
- Location: Ogletree Village
- Hours: Monday-Friday 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Website: http://www.mooresmillclub.com/
My Gym Auburn
- Location: 300 N. Dean Rd., #6, Auburn
- Hours: n/a
- Website: http://www.mygym.com/auburn
Neighborhood Barre
- Location: 312 N. Gay St., Suite B
- Hours: n/a
- Website: http://www.neighborhoodbarre.com/
Opelika SportsPlex & Aquatics
- Location: 1001 Andrews Rd., Opelika
- Hours: Monday-Friday 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m.
- Website: http://www.opelikasportsplex.com/
Orangetheory Fitness Auburn
- Location: 1345 Opelika Rd., #1 & 2, Auburn
- Hours: Monday-Friday 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 6:15-11 a.m.; Sunday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Website: http://auburn.orangetheoryfitness.com/
Planet Fitness
- Location: 2500 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
- Hours: 24 hours
- Website: https://www.planetfitness.com/gyms/opelika-al
Pure Barre
- Location: 2415 Moores Mill Rd., #240, Auburn
- Hours: Monday and Wednesday 6 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 6 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Friday 6 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 7-10:30 a.m.; Sunday 1:30-3:30 p.m.
- Website: http://purebarre.com/al-auburn
Purvelo Auburn
- Location: 215 W. Glenn Ave., Auburn
- Hours: n/a
- Website: https://www.purvelocycle.com/rauburn
The Golf Performance Studio of Auburn
- Location: 687 N. Dean Rd., Auburn
- Hours: n/a
- Website: http://johnkinggolf.com/
The Yoga Room
- Location: 2436 E. University Dr., #2201, Auburn
- Hours: n/a
- Website: http://theyogaroomau.com/
Tiger Iron Gym
- Location: 1655 S. College St., Auburn
- Hours: 24 hours
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/TigerIronGym
True40 Auburn
- Location: 819 East Glenn Avenue, Auburn
- Hours: Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 7:30-11:30 a.m.; Closed Sunday
- Website: http://www.true40studio.com/
Work-IT! Dance Fitness
- Location: 718 Columbus Pkwy., Opelika
- Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Saturday 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Closed Friday and Sunday
- Website: http://jenniferkb.zumba.com/
Yogafly Studio
- Location: 203 Opelika Rd., Suite B, Auburn
- Hours: n/a
- Website: http://www.yogaflystudio.com/
7SYNERGY
- Location: 705 Avenue D, Opelika
- Hours: Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 4 – 6 p.m.
- Website: https://7synergy.co/
9Round Fitness
- Location: 1499 South College St., Suite G, Auburn
- Hours: Monday & Wednesday 6 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 2:30 – 8 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 2:30 – 8 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.. 2:30 – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – noon; Closed Sunday
- Website: https://www.9round.com/fitness/Auburn-al-x9832
