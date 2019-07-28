Harrelson - Baker

Steven and Billie Harrelson announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Lane Harrelson, to John-Mark Daniel Baker, son of Jamie and Cynthia Baker of Enterprise, AL and the late Wendy Baker of Montgomery.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Carlie Bryan and Foy Ann Harrelson and the late Douglas Harrelson, all of Elba, AL.
She is a 2014 graduate of Enterprise High School and attended Troy University for her bachelor's and master's degrees in social work. She is currently employed at Enterprise State Community College as a recruiter.
The future bridegroom is the grandson of Jim and Judy Baker of Opelika, AL and Ron and Helen Rayevich of Sarasota, FL, and the late Bill and Faye Aycock of Montgomery.
He is a 2014 graduate of Enterprise High School and attended Auburn University for a bachelor's degree in nutrition and wellness. He is currently employed at GNC as a sales associate.
The wedding is planned for 5 p.m., September 7, at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Enterprise, AL.