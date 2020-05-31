As we move into spring and summer, many pet owners will move to new homes or apartments for school or new careers.
As such, the Lee County Humane Society would like to provide some tips for moving for cat owners, as well as to let everyone know about a new employee fundraising competition that will take place throughout June.
Krispy Kreme cards on saleWe canceled our in-person fundraising events due to COVID-19, but LCHS still needs the support of the community to care for pets in need. Our next fundraiser will be a staff competition, with our employees selling Krispy Kreme Bogo cards for $20.
Half of the proceeds will go to LCHS to help us to care for our animals, and the other half will go to Krispy Kreme.
Purchasers of the BOGO cards will be able to buy a dozen donuts and receive a dozen for free, up to 10 times.
Anyone interested in preordering a BOGO card should visit the staff page on our website to view our current employees — some of whom might be announcing the sale of cards through their social media accounts. You can also call or visit the shelter to preorder a card.
Krispy Kreme will mail the cards to LCHS at the end of June. We will let everyone who pre-orders know when the cards come in.
Tips for moving with catsDuring summer, many people move to new apartments and homes. That can be stress-inducing for many pets. Cats, in particular, may need additional support because they tend to be highly sensitive to changes in their environment.
Fortunately, cat owners can reassure their furry friends by following a few simple guidelines:
» If renting, selecting a pet-friendly apartment complex or home is the first step in the process. Searching for pet-friendly apartments online is a good first step, as is asking about pet policies early on in the lease application process. While moving can be stressful for cats, it is much more important to be able to stay with the people they know and trust, who can best support the cat’s needs during the transition period.
» When possible, it may be helpful to start boxing up belongings early on and gradually so that cats may become familiar with the sights and sounds of the moving process. Best Friends Animal Society recommends selecting a “home base” room for pets when moving is taking place.
In the old home, a home base can allow for a safe place for the cat when furniture is being moved out so that the kitty doesn’t escape or get in the way of movers. Cat owners can set up a room in the new home with blankets, bedding and furniture that the cat has rubbed against or slept on, ensuring that the kitty’s scent is in the room so that it feels like home.
» To make cats more comfortable with the physical move to the new home, it may be helpful to gradually habituate them to their crate and the vehicle that they’ll be moving in. Feeding animals in their crate or providing treats in the carrier can help animals to associate the crate with positive things. For moves that require a long drive, a litter box will need to be set up in the car so that they can have bathroom breaks. Cats should be kept in their crate when driving or any time a car door must be opened.
» During and after the move, cats may feel less anxious if a regular feeding and playtime schedule can be maintained. Once the kitty arrives at the new home and becomes comfortable in the home base room, items with the cat’s scent can be gradually introduced throughout the home so that the entire house or apartment feels like their territory.
» Best Friends Animal Society and the ASPCA recommend that indoor/outdoor cats stay strictly indoors until they become comfortable in their surroundings. According to Best Friends Animal Society, cats who are allowed outdoors before that time may become overwhelmed in the new environment and escape in an attempt to find their way back to the previous home.
By following these tips, cat owners can minimize the stress that moving can cause for our feline friends. Every donation to LCHS helps us to care for homeless animals and find them loving forever families where they will be allowed to adjust and thrive.
