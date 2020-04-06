We recently acquired a huge gas grill which now resides in our backyard.
Every time I glance out there, the unexpected silhouette of the grill fools me into thinking there’s a man out there — albeit a very wide gentleman with absurdly thin legs and a ridiculously small head. (The end is facing the house, so it’s not as odd of a quick observation as you might think!)
We were gifted the grill when our neighbors moved half-way across the country. Well, technically, farther than half-way. Looking at a map, it’s obvious that Colorado is farther from Alabama than it is from California.
The grill was one thing that wasn’t practical to move. Time will tell how often it’s used. We benefitted most when the he-neighbor grilled steaks or smoked a butt and shared with us. We profited, no effort required, in his efficient use of the grill.
Honestly, I have great faith in my husband, but it’s doubtful that he’ll be able to put as fine a finish on grilled meat.
Considering their move, and particularly since vipers are sure to inhabit the Wild West, I asked the he-neighbor what he would do without his local snake handler (he’d call me over to check out any intruding serpents). He said not to worry — no matter where he goes, he’ll “be packing” so he’ll be able to take care of all trespassers.
This new development, I imagine, might be the result of a combination of things — mid-life crisis, no current jobs and his life-long desire to live out West. They tested this transition in a smart way — renting a house out there for several weeks to experience the Colorado winter.
He-neighbor volunteered to help the landowner with his cattle and chores and genuinely enjoyed the experience. He came home sporting cowboy boots and a “ten-gallon hat” — a bona fide rancher-in-training.
The she-neighbor found her place, too, working for the landlord lady at home, in accounting-related employment. While they were out there for that month, I sent her a couple of “Pioneer Woman” magazines as a tease, but apparently she took the info therein to heart.
Our loss. They have been very good neighbors. We’ve had a few over the years we’ve lived here, but never had a rapport with the others as we’ve had with these he- and she-neighbors. There was at least one incident that still touches my heart.
We had to put down our very ill miniature dachshund, Oscar. The he-neighbor came to relieve my husband as he was trying to pick-ax through the rock in our backyard to bury Oscar. She brought a rose and hugged me while I wept.
We’ve had fun with them, too, sharing our backyard fire pit and joining their parties. The he-neighbor has been in particular a good buddy for my husband, trading tools, beer and helpful hands.
This whole development has me jealous in a way. We lived in South Dakota for several years, in both the Plains and in the Black Hills. We miss it sometimes — the huge open sky, the piney hills, the grasslands, the open and friendly folks.
However, we have a grandson (and one on the way) in Georgia, so even if a mid-life crisis should come upon me, we won’t be moving.
So… we’ll definitely miss them while we wait for new neighbors and enjoy the grill.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.
