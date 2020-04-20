We built our little cabin 60 years ago in a grove of pines and oaks near the Tallapoosa River. Most of the pines were harvested years ago, the proceeds helping us raise four sons.
We have enjoyed what the Prophet Hosea called “the pleasant shade of oaks.” Such shade provided by several large oak trees has blessed our home all these years.
In the early hours of the Monday after Easter, two of those stately oak trees came crashing to the Earth in our front yard. Crushed beneath the trees were our 20-foot flagpole, the American flag attached to it and our outdoor light powered by Central Alabama Electric Cooperative. The Scuppernong Grape vines nearby survived with minor damage to the wooden frame supporting them.
Some trees have shallow root systems and are easily uprooted. I have always heard that oak trees have deep root systems and that “contrary winds” force the oak tree to send its roots deeper.
The unearthed roots of our largest oak seemed rather weak to me, so I asked our son Tim for his thoughts about the tree. (Tim is the federal government’s State Forester for Alabama, working with USDA.) Oak trees, he said, have a lifespan of 150 to 250 years; he estimated our tree may have been 85 years old.
Tim explained that in a mature hardwood forest, the root strength of trees is greater because of the proximity of nearby trees or “neighbor” trees. Our tree had no neighbor to the southwest so its root system was weaker and thus more vulnerable to fierce wind.
Tim observed that people have more strength to endure the storms of life when they are standing beside their neighbors rather than living in isolation.
Faithful friends
The oak trees in our neck of the woods appear to be exactly like the Bible describes them: “great” and “mighty.” Isaiah writes of men who will be called “oaks of righteousness,” men who will “be like great oaks that the Lord has planted for his own glory.”
Songwriters have borrowed this idea from the Bible and written songs about men who, “like mighty oak trees,” have been faithful friends.
Hank Williams Jr. sings one of those songs that depicts his “mighty oak tree” friends who have “stood by him” and are “rooted way down deep” in his soul. They are “strong and always there when I needed them the most.”
The song ends with hope that others are “lucky enough to find mighty oak trees like those rowdy friends of mine.”
I reckon most any man would feel blessed if his friends thought he was like a mighty oak tree friend. One might question the use of the word “rowdy” though Hank Junior did use the word advantageously in his career as a singer.
Since Mama Dean and I did not hear the oak trees fall in the night, it was a shocking sight to behold when I opened the front door Monday morning. The powerful wind that brought them down must have done so swiftly, in only a few seconds.
Strangely, our home, only 30 feet away from the trees, was not damaged. The wind chimes hanging beside the porch were untouched by the mighty wind. Trees nearby had few if any broken limbs.
The wind simply dipped down, clobbered my two oak trees, and went on its merry way, destroying nothing else in our neighborhood.
Lessons
All day I pondered what lessons we might learn from the loss of the oaks. It was a day of sobering thoughts.
Had the wind slammed the trees down 30 feet to the right, our family might have been planning our funeral on Monday. Our bedroom is the corner of the house nearest the big oaks that fell. I spent some time thanking the Lord that we had not been injured or killed by those mighty oaks.
Knowing from weather reports that the storm would descend upon us shortly after midnight, we had gone to bed actually thinking about the danger of those oaks falling on us. I remember saying just before we went to sleep, “Lord, our lives are in your hands so we will not be afraid.” We awoke the next morning as usual. We had been spared.
So this is our first lesson: When you awaken from a night’s rest, greet each new day with thanksgiving to God for the precious gift of life.
No matter your age, you should take seriously the brevity of life. You do that by living each day to the fullest, thankful that Jesus came to give us an abundant life.
Thank God for your life. Love those around you. Forgive those who have hurt you. Refuse to be bored or boring. Be happy with what you have. Look beyond your trouble and think of ways you can help others with their troubles. Be ready to depart this life for you are here one day, and gone tomorrow!
The second lesson: Enjoy the simple blessings of life, like the shade of great oak trees, and don’t take these blessings for granted.
You can have them one day, and they can be gone the next. Never fret because you lack the money to fly to Hawaii for a vacation; just enjoy what you have and be thankful for it.
If the isolation brought on by the coronavirus has taught us anything, it is that we can find true joy in a simpler way of life. Doing without some things we thought we had to have has helped reassess our values. So we can applaud what someone said recently, “Those of us who have much should learn to live more simply so others can simply live.”
The third lesson: When the storms of life are raging, nothing matters more than the assurance that the Lord is standing with you, an ever present help in time of trouble.
Over the years, I have enjoyed singing Charles Tindley’s inspiring song, “Stand By Me.” These words stir my soul: “When the storms of life are raging, stand by me. When the world is tossing me like a ship upon the sea, thou who rulest wind and water, stand by me.”
The storms do come. As they come, the wisest thing we can do is to ask the Lord to help us face them bravely as we find strength in his presence.
And remembering Tim’s advice, we can find additional strength by standing in the company of our neighbors, loving and assisting them as we are able.
The fourth lesson: Though trouble comes to us all, almighty God, our heavenly Father, is still in control of the world.
As the songwriter says, “This is my Father’s world: why should my heart be sad? The Lord is King; let the heavens ring! God reigns; let the earth be glad!”
Oak trees live; oak trees die. The coronavirus lives, and it too will die. Fear grips us; fear is overcome. We struggle with adversity; we get through adversity.
In the meantime, we shall be wise to ponder questions of eternal significance: What can I do to sink my roots deeper into the mind and will of God? How can I demonstrate my love of God? How can I better love my neighbors? How can I honor Christ in my daily life? How can I make a difference in the lives of my family and friends?
The more we ask him, the more God is willing to show us how to live out our days in ways that please him.
Walter Albritton is a Methodist minister and writes a weekly column for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him at walteralbritton7@gmail.com.
